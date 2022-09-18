These flowy trousers are perfect early fall pants — and they're on sale for just $24

Fall officially arrives this week, but the weather suggests we should put off pulling out the sweaters and jeans just a little longer. But if you're ready for pants, we've got the perfect transitional trousers to tide you over until the weather warrants denim: Ecupper Cotton Trousers. Wide-leg pants are everywhere right now and some fetch a price tag of $220 a pop (it’s true — I saw them at a fancy boutique with my own eyes), but right now you can get the Ecupper Cotton Trousers for just $24 (down from $29) at Amazon.

ECUPPER ECUPPER Ecupper Cotton Trousers $24 $29 Save $5 $24 at Amazon These pants are 100% cotton with an elastic waistband for comfort. They’re available in 14 colors, including fall shades like khaki, wine red and moss green.

Hot weather wardrobe

From Arizona to Texas to Florida it's still pretty hot and Amazon shoppers rave about how these are the pants you want to wear on hot days — they should know!

“These are my go-to summer pants,” wrote a happy grandma. “They are perfect for everything, running after my grandson, cleaning, shopping and so much more. They can dress up and go relaxed to the max….Great for Texas hot weather.”

“Perfect hot weather pants,” another happy shopper wrote. “They are comfortable and chic. Perfect for hot Florida summers.”

The linen style is great for casual days. (Photo: Amazon)

Comfortable fit

I got these pants for summer, but even in September it's still pretty hot and I'll be wearing them through fall because they're so comfortable. It’s not just the lightweight fabric that makes these pants so comfy — it's the relaxed fit that makes me want to wear them all the time.

“I was afraid that these would be super straight-leg granny pants but they aren't! They have just a wide-enough leg with a slight flair at the bottom so they look good.” a delighted customer wrote. “These fit me well even though I have a bit of Covid weight to still shed!”

“I normally wear dresses all day, every day — that's what I've always been most comfortable in,” one happy shopper shared. “I've been trying to branch out a little. The flowy, wide-leg pants seemed like a comfortable, but on-trend way to go….I was afraid they'd feel restrictive since I'm truly not used to wearing anything but leggings, but they don't at all. The elastic waist and flowy style helps, and they look cute with the flatform sandals and white sneaks.”

Flattering

The wide-legged style is comfortable and figure-flattering. (Photo: Amazon)

And, of course, shoppers say they're super cute, even when you don't feel super cute.

“These pants are awesome!” an enthusiastic shopper shared. "They have a raw linen look, very breathable without being see-through, light enough to wear on hot days, and figure-flattering. Very slimming! And, this is coming from someone with a bigger *ahem* backside and tummy.”

“I love how light and airy they are,” wrote a happy shopper. “Not bulky so they don't add extra pounds. Just what I need for Texas! Great for walking the dog, sitting around the pool, or just lounging around the house!”

“Exactly what I was looking for!” another excited customer wrote. “Lightweight, flowing, loose without looking baggy.”

