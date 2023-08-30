This genius steering wheel desk is down to $12 at Amazon — that's nearly 55% off

You'll be ready for anything with this genius steering wheel desk — it's over 50% off. Plus sun shades, car trash cans, trunk organizers and more. (Photo: Amazon)

Keeping the car orderly is no small feat. Between our daily commute, grocery store runs and weekend trips, we can leave our rides a bigger mess than we thought we're capable of. It's time to admit that we need little help to maintain those interiors, and lucky for us, Amazon knows this and has just dropped deals on genius EcoNour car accessories, including the popular steering wheel desk that shoppers are obsessed with for nearly 55% off. Get your motor running and check out these deals.

"This is one of those vehicle accessories that will, after you start using it, make you wonder why you didn't get one sooner," shared a five-star fan. "A simple idea made real in a practically designed finished product that is durable, compact and easy to deploy and put away. It doesn't take up valuable space either, since once stored on its side, it becomes a handy tray for extra doodads and whatnots, until you are ready to use it once more for its intended purpose."

"I love that this bag is soft and flexible while still remaining sturdy," reported a rave reviewer. "Holds quite a bit of trash without leakage. I love my trash bag; in fact, I ordered two of them for the back of both front seats. It is a universal fit for cars/trucks."

"This has been a lifesaver!" raved a one shopper. "I live in a hot terrain, and getting into my car without the shade was becoming unbearable. It fits perfectly, and the storage pouch is so convenient. It's also easy to set up and take down and can be stored away when unused. Highly recommend this product to anyone living in hot climates."

Scroll on to check out more from the sale.

EcoNour Magnetic Car Side Window Sun Shade (2-Pack) $17 $27 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

EcoNour Car Trunk Organizer $27 $35 Save $8 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Tire Inflator $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Suuson Phone Mount $13 $20 Save $7 with coupon See at Amazon

Fix-A-Flat Flat Tire Repair and Inflator $9 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can $5 $18 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $470 Save $350 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $410 $500 Save $90 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $200 $400 Save $200 with coupon See at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum $170 $600 Save $430 See at Amazon

TMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $66 $260 Save $194 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Brita Filtered Water Bottle $20 $23 Save $3 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $18 $20 Save $2 See at Amazon

Home

FiPlus Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Ticonn 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags $33 $50 Save $17 See at Amazon

AquaDance 7" Premium Showerhead $35 $46 Save $11 See at Amazon

Kosin LED Lights $12 $13 Save $1 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon