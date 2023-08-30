This genius steering wheel desk is down to $12 at Amazon — that's nearly 55% off
Keeping the car orderly is no small feat. Between our daily commute, grocery store runs and weekend trips, we can leave our rides a bigger mess than we thought we're capable of. It's time to admit that we need little help to maintain those interiors, and lucky for us, Amazon knows this and has just dropped deals on genius EcoNour car accessories, including the popular steering wheel desk that shoppers are obsessed with for nearly 55% off. Get your motor running and check out these deals.
Eating on the go? This little lunch desk is kind of like an airplane tray table that pops on to your steering wheel. Over 3,300 Amazon shoppers rave about its convenience.
"This is one of those vehicle accessories that will, after you start using it, make you wonder why you didn't get one sooner," shared a five-star fan. "A simple idea made real in a practically designed finished product that is durable, compact and easy to deploy and put away. It doesn't take up valuable space either, since once stored on its side, it becomes a handy tray for extra doodads and whatnots, until you are ready to use it once more for its intended purpose."
At last, a dedicated place to put all the trash in your car! Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers approve.
"I love that this bag is soft and flexible while still remaining sturdy," reported a rave reviewer. "Holds quite a bit of trash without leakage. I love my trash bag; in fact, I ordered two of them for the back of both front seats. It is a universal fit for cars/trucks."
This No. 1 bestselling car visor protects the interior of your car from sun damage and keeps it cool at the same time. A whopping 69,000+ Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.
"This has been a lifesaver!" raved a one shopper. "I live in a hot terrain, and getting into my car without the shade was becoming unbearable. It fits perfectly, and the storage pouch is so convenient. It's also easy to set up and take down and can be stored away when unused. Highly recommend this product to anyone living in hot climates."
Scroll on to check out more from the sale.
EcoNour Magnetic Car Side Window Sun Shade (2-Pack)$17$27Save $10 with coupon
EcoNour Car Trunk Organizer$27$35Save $8
