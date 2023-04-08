Get a load of this: This clever little detergent tool makes laundry easier — and cheaper

Imagine life without laundry detergent. No muss, no fuss, no late-night runs to the grocery store when you run out.

As a mom, I have a very close relationship with my washing machine (in fact, I see more of it than I do my family). And I couldn’t wait to introduce it to the Laundry Egg by Ecoegg — the aforementioned miracle product that cleans clothes without soap. Anything that makes laundry easier— and cheaper — is a win in my book. Hence I’m crazy about this egg. No more sudsy overkill, no more soapy clothes that need an extra rinse cycle, no more weird chemical smell that pretends to be lavender or eucalyptus or the unspecified scent of a meadow.

ecoegg Ecoegg Laundry Egg $13 $16 Save $3 The Laundry Egg cleans up to 70 loads of dirty clothes. That means if you do laundry about four times per week, you'll only need to replace pellets every four months or so. $13 at Amazon

The Laundry Egg — which takes the place of detergent — offers both ease and cleanliness. It’s a nontoxic, phosphate-free, hypoallergenic detergent alternative, and I’m convinced it’s the wave of the future. But how, pray tell, does it work?

Well, you fill the egg with white mineral pellets (which dissolve over time) and dark ceramic pellets (which never need replacing). You throw it in the washing machine on top of clothes, towels or linens, and the pellets work to gently lift away dirt over the course of the cycle. Over and over, load after load, your laundry emerges gorgeously clean. When you’ve noticed that the white pellets are about half their original size (this will happen after about 70 washes), it’s time to re-up — just add one new pack.

Say goodbye to bulky — and expensive — detergent bottles and boxes for good. (Photo: Amazon)

Egg maintenance is effortless. After each load, you just leave the egg out to air-dry. (Speaking of “dry” — there’s also an egg that works in the dryer to eliminate static.)

Choose from Fresh Linen (blue), Spring Blossom (pink) and Fragrance Free (yellow). Over 11,000 reviewers have given this tool five stars, with one calling it "the greatest laundry product you will ever own!"

Another chimed in: "I have a certificate in holistic health and have been buying nontoxic household cleaners for quite some time. Unfortunately, natural plant-based laundry detergents do not do a good job removing dirt. This cute little egg cleans better than any nontoxic ones I’ve tried."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

