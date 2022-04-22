Make everyday Earth Day with these 13 green home products from Amazon — from $7

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Being clean has never been so green. (Photo: Amazon)

In a perfect world, we'd celebrate Earth Day every day, but sometimes it's hard to get a good habit started. Setting aside a day to honor Mother Earth is a good reminder to treat our planet with a little more kindness — by that we mean using eco-friendly products.

An easy way to treat the planet right 365 days a year is to choose products that will make your home habits a little greener — we're talking about spending less time drying clothes, not wasting paper towels and putting an end to money down the drain on veggies going bad. For that, Amazon has come to the rescue. We've picked out some of our favorite environmentally-friendly products that are ready to ship. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Whether you're on a mission to be more eco-friendly or looking for reusable products to save you money in the long run, keep scrolling to check out some of the best sustainable (and money-saving) solutions for your home.

Dropps Dishwasher Detergent Pods

Honor Mother Earth and wash clothes at the same time.

The search for a dishwasher pod that actually gets your dishes sparkling is over. These Dropps Dishwasher Detergent Pods contain mineral-based ingredients to power-wash away stuck-on food. They also come in recyclable and compostable cardboard packaging to reduce single-use plastic.

$38 at Amazon

Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers

A plastic-free storage solution. (Photo: Amazon)

If you still haven't made the switch from plastic food storage containers to glass, this is a deal you shouldn't pass up. These glass containers from Bayco are non-porous and won't leach chemicals into your food. Plus, the BPA-free snap locking lids form an airtight and watertight seal to keep your food fresh for longer, reducing the risk of food waste. And at $20 off (with the on-page coupon), you can save a little money while saving the Earth.

$30 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Blueland Hand Soap Duo

Soap that does right by Earth. (Photo: Amazon)

For an Earth-friendly way to wash your hands, the easy solution is to use refillable dispensers, but Blueland takes "Earth-friendly" a few steps further with the Hand Soap Duo. The dispensers are glass to reduce plastic waste and the soap is made with clean ingredients — no parabens, phosphates, ammonia, VOCs, chlorine bleach or phthalates are used. The product is also hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and vegan.

$39 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat

Save money, save the Earth with a new thermostat. (Photo: Amazon)

If you've been looking for a way to save money on heating and cooling, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is your solution. The Energy Star-certified thermostat can save you an average of $50 a year, plus, Amazon does all the research for you to find energy rebates in your area. You can also control your thermostat from your smartphone using the Alexa app — and if you shop now, you can get it for 20 percent off.

$48 $60 at Amazon

Kitchen + Home Heavy Duty Bamboo Towels

The paper towel alternative that Mother Earth would be proud of. (Photo: Amazon)

It looks just like a paper towel roll and fits into your dispenser, but you can wash and reuse these Heavy Duty Bamboo Towels up to 120 times. The roll of 20 towels costs only $10 and lasts up to six months, making it a total steal.

$10 at Amazon

SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (4-pack)

Sip to save the Earth. (Photo: Amazon)

Ditch those plastic straws once and for all and replace them with these reusable SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws. They're dishwasher-safe and available in a variety of sizes. Each set comes with a cleaning brush too, but the best part is they're 50 percent off right now at Amazon. How's that for a happy Earth Day present?

$7 $14 at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-pack)

Say goodbye to single-use dryer sheets. (Photo: Amazon )

There's a reason Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls non-toxic dryer balls are all the rage: They help cut drying time, naturally soften clothes and provide anti-static benefits. Not convinced? These babies have nearly 45,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

$18 for 6 at Amazon

Skoy Eco-friendly Cleaning Cloths (4-pack)

Wipe out single-use paper towels. (Photo: Amazon )

Watch out paper towels and sponges because these small but mighty multipurpose Skoy Eco-Friendly Cleaning Cloths get the job done — and last way longer. The 100 percent biodegradable cloths are just $8 for a pack of four and a single one replaces up to 15 rolls of paper towels.

$8 for 4 at Amazon

Wegreeco Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads (16-pack)

Reduce waste while taking off your makeup. (Photo: Amazon )

From removing makeup to applying toner, these washable soft bamboo rounds replace messy cotton balls. Plus, this set of Wegreeco Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads comes in a convenient laundry pouch so you'll never have to worry about losing them in the dryer.

$11 at Amazon

Rezip 3-Piece Stand-Up Leakproof Reusable Storage Bag Kit

Guilt-free food storage. (Photo: Amazon )

Gone are the days of fussy and flimsy snack bags. These sturdy, reusable Rezip bags come in a variety of sizes, but best of all, they have a stand-up base for easy filling and cleaning.

$20 for 3 at Amazon

Bee's Wrap Food Wrap

Cling wrap has met its eco-friendly match. (Photo: Amazon )

Say goodbye to single-use plastic to keep food fresh. Instead, wrap everything from bread to veggies, and even cover bowls with all-natural Bee's Wrap Food Wrap. Made with certified organic cotton, bee's wax and plant resin, they're washable, reusable and compostable.

$15 $18 at Amazon

Vejibag Vegetable Crisper Bag

Let your veggies breathe. (Photo: Amazon )

No more wasting food and money on veggies gone bad with the Vegetable Crisper Bag from Vejibag. This washable, hand-crafted bag is made with organic cotton and is designed to keep your veggies fresh for up to two weeks.

$20 with on-page coupon $21 at Amazon

Washing clothes has never been so easy on the planet. (Photo: Amazon )

This little Ecoegg can save you up to $18 a year on laundry detergent and save the Earth from a few more pollutants. Using natural, chemical-free cleaning pellets, it lasts for up to 210 washes which average out to a year's worth of laundry.

$17 $22 at Amazon

