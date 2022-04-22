Make everyday Earth Day with these 13 green home products from Amazon — from $7
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
In a perfect world, we'd celebrate Earth Day every day, but sometimes it's hard to get a good habit started. Setting aside a day to honor Mother Earth is a good reminder to treat our planet with a little more kindness — by that we mean using eco-friendly products.
An easy way to treat the planet right 365 days a year is to choose products that will make your home habits a little greener — we're talking about spending less time drying clothes, not wasting paper towels and putting an end to money down the drain on veggies going bad. For that, Amazon has come to the rescue. We've picked out some of our favorite environmentally-friendly products that are ready to ship. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Whether you're on a mission to be more eco-friendly or looking for reusable products to save you money in the long run, keep scrolling to check out some of the best sustainable (and money-saving) solutions for your home.
Dropps Dishwasher Detergent Pods
The search for a dishwasher pod that actually gets your dishes sparkling is over. These Dropps Dishwasher Detergent Pods contain mineral-based ingredients to power-wash away stuck-on food. They also come in recyclable and compostable cardboard packaging to reduce single-use plastic.
Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers
If you still haven't made the switch from plastic food storage containers to glass, this is a deal you shouldn't pass up. These glass containers from Bayco are non-porous and won't leach chemicals into your food. Plus, the BPA-free snap locking lids form an airtight and watertight seal to keep your food fresh for longer, reducing the risk of food waste. And at $20 off (with the on-page coupon), you can save a little money while saving the Earth.
Blueland Hand Soap Duo
For an Earth-friendly way to wash your hands, the easy solution is to use refillable dispensers, but Blueland takes "Earth-friendly" a few steps further with the Hand Soap Duo. The dispensers are glass to reduce plastic waste and the soap is made with clean ingredients — no parabens, phosphates, ammonia, VOCs, chlorine bleach or phthalates are used. The product is also hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and vegan.
Amazon Smart Thermostat
If you've been looking for a way to save money on heating and cooling, the Amazon Smart Thermostat is your solution. The Energy Star-certified thermostat can save you an average of $50 a year, plus, Amazon does all the research for you to find energy rebates in your area. You can also control your thermostat from your smartphone using the Alexa app — and if you shop now, you can get it for 20 percent off.
Kitchen + Home Heavy Duty Bamboo Towels
It looks just like a paper towel roll and fits into your dispenser, but you can wash and reuse these Heavy Duty Bamboo Towels up to 120 times. The roll of 20 towels costs only $10 and lasts up to six months, making it a total steal.
SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (4-pack)
Ditch those plastic straws once and for all and replace them with these reusable SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws. They're dishwasher-safe and available in a variety of sizes. Each set comes with a cleaning brush too, but the best part is they're 50 percent off right now at Amazon. How's that for a happy Earth Day present?
Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-pack)
There's a reason Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls non-toxic dryer balls are all the rage: They help cut drying time, naturally soften clothes and provide anti-static benefits. Not convinced? These babies have nearly 45,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Skoy Eco-friendly Cleaning Cloths (4-pack)
Watch out paper towels and sponges because these small but mighty multipurpose Skoy Eco-Friendly Cleaning Cloths get the job done — and last way longer. The 100 percent biodegradable cloths are just $8 for a pack of four and a single one replaces up to 15 rolls of paper towels.
Wegreeco Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads (16-pack)
From removing makeup to applying toner, these washable soft bamboo rounds replace messy cotton balls. Plus, this set of Wegreeco Bamboo Makeup Remover Pads comes in a convenient laundry pouch so you'll never have to worry about losing them in the dryer.
Rezip 3-Piece Stand-Up Leakproof Reusable Storage Bag Kit
Gone are the days of fussy and flimsy snack bags. These sturdy, reusable Rezip bags come in a variety of sizes, but best of all, they have a stand-up base for easy filling and cleaning.
Bee's Wrap Food Wrap
Say goodbye to single-use plastic to keep food fresh. Instead, wrap everything from bread to veggies, and even cover bowls with all-natural Bee's Wrap Food Wrap. Made with certified organic cotton, bee's wax and plant resin, they're washable, reusable and compostable.
Vejibag Vegetable Crisper Bag
No more wasting food and money on veggies gone bad with the Vegetable Crisper Bag from Vejibag. This washable, hand-crafted bag is made with organic cotton and is designed to keep your veggies fresh for up to two weeks.
$20 with on-page coupon
$21 at Amazon
Ecoegg Laundry Egg
This little Ecoegg can save you up to $18 a year on laundry detergent and save the Earth from a few more pollutants. Using natural, chemical-free cleaning pellets, it lasts for up to 210 washes which average out to a year's worth of laundry.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
JBL Bar 5.1 Channel 4K Ultra HD Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers, $600 (was $800), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $130 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Hisense HS214 2.1ch Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
iJoy Matte Finish Bluetooth Headphones, $19 (was $30), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Echo Buds (2nd Gen), $50 (was $120), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (was $249), amazon.com
Tablet deals:
Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, $120 (was $180), amazon.com
Oontz Bluetooth Speaker, $22 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $7 (was $10), amazon.com
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, $70 (was $140), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $382 (was $400), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $140 (was $230), amazon.com
Halo Infinite: Standard Edition for Xbox Series X & Xbox One, $38 (was $60), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $83 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Playstation 4, $20 (was $50), amazon.com
Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4-pack, $25 (was $30), amazon.com
Blurams Camera for Home Security 2K, $25 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Dual Wi-Fi Smart Plugs Outlets with Energy Monitoring, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Blink Outdoor 2-Camera Kit, $115 (was $180), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $25 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $220 (was $300), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, $180 (was $300), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Auselily Women Short Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress, $37 (was $53), amazon.com
Leggings Depot Women's Printed Solid Activewear Joggers, $17 (was $29), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband Clog, $40 in some sizes/colors (was $50), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, $170 (was $230), amazon.com
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe , $15 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $25 (was $44.50), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Exfoliating Brush For Razor Bumps and Ingrown Hair Treatment, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $8.50 with on-page coupon (was $16), amazon.com
Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $28 (was $60), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert 2-pack, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Mellanni Queen Sheets, $37 (was $50), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $26 (was $37), amazon.com
White Noise Sound Machine, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Queen Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Pad Cover, $34 (was $60), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $6 (was $34), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $10 (was $23), amazon.com
KN95 Disposable Face Mask 25 Pack, $15 (was $29), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Garden Kneeler And Stool, $47 (was $70), amazon.com
Worx WG896 Electric Lawn Edger & Trencher, $93 (was $120), amazon.com
Sunjoy Avanti Outdoor Portable Propane Heater, $121 (was $192), amazon.com
Joeys Garden Expandable Garden Hose, $23 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Foyuee Raised Planter Box with Legs, $85 (was $110), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.