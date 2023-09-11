Eckhaus Latta Delivers Refined Americana for SS24

What

For its Spring/Summer 2024, Eckhaus Latta opted for elevated utilitarianism, adding a touch of luxury to a classic Americana aesthetic.

Where

Channeling New York's iconic business culture, the show took place in the International Building in Rockefeller Center.

Who

Model Paloma Elsesser opened, solidifying her status as one of the most in demand models today.

Saw

Pointing to the hustle and bustle of the city, models rode escalators during the show, nodding to the versatility of the collection. Denim and lace were the main protagonists, arriving in a myriad of unique silhouettes as the latter dainty fabric was generously layered on top of its more sturdy counterpart. Cracked leather takes shape in the form of cartoonishly oversized pants, while outlines are drawn on top of sheer fabric. Knits were also in abundance, juxtaposing mesh tops and dresses. The collection stay trued to its pared back ethos with a color palette of rich browns, soft blues and metallic greens.

eckhaus latta spring summer 2024 new york fashion week paloma elsesser





Touch

Joining the denim and lace, fur accented outerwear.

Hear

The room was filled with booming audio, mimicking the overwhelming noises of the city.

Taste

Eckhaus Latta's SS24 collection is made for city slickers, providing an interesting twist to the tried and true uniform with the help of sculptural silhouettes and intriguing textiles.