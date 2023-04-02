Quick! Amazon just slashed prices on Echo Shows — from $40 (save nearly 60%)

Now's the time to grab an Echo Show — the prices are bonkers. (Photo: Amazon)

Ever dreamed of having a robot to make your life easier, like Rosie from The Jetsons? Sadly, we're not quite there yet — though I suppose you could strap a mannequin to a Roomba — but Echo Shows are nice substitutes! These nifty smart assistants can help simplify your day by telling you the weather, controlling your smart tech and even managing your shopping list. And right now, Amazon has slashed prices in a serious sale that's worth your attention: up to 58% off, with prices as low as $40.

First up to bat is the Echo Show 5, a pint-sized device with a whole lot of power. Though small, you can stream music and video from your favorite services, check out morning news briefs and even make video calls with its 2 megapixel camera. Worried about privacy? Don't be — a built-in shutter can be flipped to block the camera, and Amazon provides numerous tools to minimize any risk of the Echo Show hearing something it isn't supposed to.

"My son has integrated his room with Alexa. She wakes him up with the weather report, helps him keep an eye on his 3D printer as it runs long and complicated jobs, plays calm music as he does homework and reminds him when he needs to leave for sports practice on days when it is not regular schedule. She turns his lights on and off per request too," said one happy parent.

Next, you have the Echo Show 8 — all in all, the bigger, better version of the Echo Show 5. Well, maybe not better, but pretty dang good. Both devices serve different uses, even though they have mostly the same functions. The Echo Show 8 has a 13 megapixel camera and will actually keep you centered and in focus during video calls, as long as you stay within the camera's line of sight. It's also perfectly sized to be a digital photo frame when not in use!

One frequent cooker said, "We placed the Echo Show 8 in the kitchen, as it seems I spend a great part of my day in that room. I like the larger screen and the sound quality is optimal. Also, the Echo family automatically shows me who is at the front door when our Ring doorbell is activated by a person."

The biggest, baddest (as in raddest) version of the mighty smart assistant is the Echo Show 15. This 15-inch screen is practically a TV on its own, and it's definitely a valid option for watching your favorite shows. In fact, it even comes with a Fire TV remote for easy navigation of Prime Video, Hulu and many others. Throw in the fact that it has widgets — something no other Echo Show has — and you have an organization powerhouse that can become the hub of the home.

The widgets can show your to-do list, shopping list, weather, calendar and so much more. There's even built-in facial recognition so that every member of the family will see their own customized screen. Of course, it can do everything the other units can do, too; it just does more.

The Echo Show 15 is my personal favorite smart display, and I have one in my kitchen and one in my office. I don't know how I'd get through the day without them, as they help me keep a very busy life organized and on track.

"This is by far one of my favorite electronics to date! It allows me to integrate calendars, make several shipping and grocery list, leaves sticky notes for the family and when not in use I turn it into a digital picture frame!! It recognizes our voices," one five-star reviewer said. "I can easily pull up recipes while cooking-it’s hanging in our kitchen. My kids love to listen to music on this as well with Amazon music. Absolutely love!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

