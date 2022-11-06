We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In an unexpected price drop, Echo Show 8 just hit $70 — an all-time low

Nicole Sforza
·3 min read

Must-have deal alert: Right now, you can score an Echo Show 8 for an all-time low price of $70, down from $130. At nearly 50% off, today's the day to pounce. This is the only Echo device that works with the Zoom Cloud Meetings app! So get ready to take your video chats to the next level. This little gizmo is so hot, it’s earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 40,000 reviewers.

Amazon

Echo Show 8

$70$130Save $60
Take video calls, watch shows and more on this handy device.
$70 at Amazon

Small and sleek

The Echo Show 8 has a compact, crisp 8-inch display, so it’s perfect for a kitchen counter or desk. And thanks to Alexa built-in, it doubles as a mini entertainment hub. Access videos, TV shows, movies or the news with Prime Video, Hulu, NBC and more, plus listen to internet radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks via Amazon Music, Spotify and Audible.

echo show 8
This little guy will blow your mind with how much it can do. (Photo: Amazon)

“...The app was easy to set up and understand,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “Everyday I learn something new that Echo can do. The screen quality is good...So far have used it to check on the weather each day, play a couple of short games. Listen to national news from CBS...”

It can even be used as a digital photo frame when not in use, thanks to Amazon Photos. “...The screen resolution is very nice for the photo displays. You can sync an assortment of photos through the Amazon Photo app or select a category for the Echo 8 to display for you...” added another fan.

people using an echo show 8 to video chat
Easily connect with family and friends via the Echo Show 8. (Photo: Amazon)

Video chats and recipes

The mid-sized smart display is fantastic for video chats via Skype and Zoom — even for the less tech savvy among us. “My mom was failing at Zoom and Skype. I set the Show up for her and practiced a couple of times,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “She can initiate a call to us with no issues. I think the larger size and dedicated functions were the turning point for her. Wish we bought it sooner!”

It can also be your kitchen counter companion; ask Alexa for step-by-step instructions on how to make everything from buttermilk pancakes to veggie lasagna. You’ll get access to Food Network Kitchen as well.

Said a five-star reviewer: “We keep the Amazon Show 8 in our kitchen, and the whole family enjoys using it. Display is the perfect size on the kitchen counter. We enjoy playing music (sounds great) and of course, we enjoy asking Alexa for the temperature or the weather forecast, and asking basically any question you can think of. Recipe feature is excellent too!”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

