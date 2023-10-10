Echo Show 5 is the perfect intro to smart displays — and it's $40 (over 55% off) for Prime Day
What is it?
A smart display is more than just another screen in your home. A device like the Echo Show can walk you through recipes, let you watch videos in bed or serve as a pint-sized digital photo frame. You can even check out the streams from compatible video doorbells! And right now you can explore all those possibilities with Amazon's Echo Show 5, loved by more than 6,000 Amazon reviewers, while it's over 55% off — just $40.
This handy gizmo has a 5.5-inch screen, a powerful 1.7-inch speaker and a 2MP camera for video calls. If you're not comfortable with having a camera in your home, flip a switch to cover it.
Why is this a good deal?
This is the brand-new version of the Echo Show 5 (literally released this year), and it's already on sale for a massive discount — 56% off! It's rare that a brand-new device drops so quickly, and this is an all-time low sale price for this little gadget.
Of course, the marquee feature of the Echo Show 5 is Alexa, the voice assistant you can ask to do all sorts of things. Want her to play music, check the weather or turn the lights on and off? You can do all this and more, and she's so easy to get up and running.
The mini smart display is fantastic for video chats via Skype and Zoom and even video streaming with Hulu Plus and Prime Video. It can also be your kitchen companion; ask Alexa for step-by-step instructions on how to make everything from buttermilk pancakes to veggie lasagna. You’ll get access to Food Network Kitchen too. It can even double as a digital photo frame when not in use, thanks to Amazon Photos.
What reviewers say
"It’s so easy to install that I actually thought I was doing it wrong because the instructions seemed so simple," wrote one happy shopper.
One five-star fan said, "I love the screen and all of the options! Wish the calendar was a bit more user-friendly. Had to buy an additional app program to use as a calendar."
"Got this for my wife for her birthday. She keeps it in the kitchen so she can voice search her recipes with ease. It's been a win for the whole family!" said one well-fed spouse.
There's a little something for everyone in the Echo Show 5, and if you're looking for something slightly larger, there are 10- and 15-inch versions too.
This new release has added privacy controls and it's ready for everything from controlling smart home devices to streaming shows and music.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
