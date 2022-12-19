The Echo Show 5 is the perfect intro to smart displays -- and it's 59% off right now

A smart display is more than just another screen in your home. A device like the Echo Show can show you recipes, let you watch videos in bed, or even work as a pint-sized digital photo frame. You can even check out the streams from compatible video doorbells! And right now you can open up those possibilities with Amazon's Echo Show 5, loved by more than 100,000 Amazon reviewers, while it's down to $35 — its lowest price ever! It makes a great Christmas gift for someone who wants to start building out their smart home, or just as a purchase for yourself. Best of all, if you have Amazon Prime and order now, you can have it delivered just in time for Christmas!

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $35 $85 Save $50 This handy gizmo has a 5.5-inch screen, a powerful 1.7-inch speaker and a 2MP camera for video calls. If you're not comfortable with having a camera in your home, flip a switch to cover it. $35 at Amazon

Of course, the marquee feature of the Echo Show 5 is Alexa, the voice assistant you can ask to do all sorts of things. Want her to play music, check the weather or turn the lights on and off? You can do all this and more, and she's so easy to get started with.

It's especially great if you're already familiar with Alexa, like one family who notes that "It was easy to add to our Alexa compatible products already in the home using the Alexa app... I had an Echo Dot and I moved it to another room, and they were easy to connect so I can listen to music in any area of the house."

"So convenient," wrote a five-star fan. "I check the time and the temperature, ask her to set reminders or a timer, ask her how long to cook something, etc. I’ve also used her to send photos and make a video call to my nephew and his family."

Another praises the Show for its convenience: "I love my Echo Show 5. It really helps with my grocery list! Just say 'Alexa add milk to my grocery list.' That's it; no forgetting to buy. It is like having a secretary in your kitchen."

Keep in touch with loved ones thanks to the Echo Show 5. (Photo: Amazon)

Even newbies can benefit from the Echo Show 5's ease of use. This shopper says, "I am a tech rookie and set it up myself. I need to further explore all the activities with which Alexa can help me."

The mini smart display is fantastic for video chats via Skype and Zoom and even video streaming with Hulu Plus and Prime Video. It can also be your kitchen companion; ask Alexa for step-by-step instructions on how to make everything from buttermilk pancakes to veggie lasagna. You’ll get access to Food Network Kitchen too. It can even be used as a digital photo frame when not in use, thanks to Amazon Photos.

This five-star reviewer summarized what the device offers: "The versatility of this device is amazing."

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $35 $85 Save $50 This handy gizmo has a 5.5-inch screen, a powerful 1.7-inch speaker and a 2MP camera for video calls. If you're not comfortable with having a camera in your home, flip a switch to cover it. $35 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered. Find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. And on AOL, you'll find gift ideas for the whole family — from your adult children to grandkids.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $229 $329 Save $100 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV $120 $190 Save $70 Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Roku TV $216 $230 Save $14 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $360 $530 Save $170 Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV $698 $1,000 Save $302 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $100 Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $377 $959 Save $582 Amazon

2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad $399 $449 Save $50 Amazon