Early Prime Day deal: Amazon's Echo Show 5 is down to $35 — it's 60% off!

With Prime Day just around the corner, Amazon is dropping unreal deals left and right. And this one is just too good to ignore.
Right now, you can score an Echo Show 5 for just $35, down from $85 — that's 60% off! This Amazon No. 1 bestseller is such a hit, it’s earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 57,000 reviewers.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
Start your day right with Alexa by your bedside. Set alarms and timers, check your calendar or the news, make video calls and stream music or shows — all with the sound of your voice.
Compact and sleek
With a five-inch display, the Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5 is perfect for a nightstand — among its many talents, it's also an alarm clock! Amazon has a wide range of personalized clock faces to choose from, so you can bring a bit of personality to your space.
"So convenient," wrote a five-star fan. "I check the time and the temperature, ask her to set reminders or a timer, ask her how long to cook something, etc. I’ve also used her to send photos and make a video call to my nephew and his family."
It can even be used as a digital photo frame when not in use, thanks to Amazon Photos.
Video chats and recipes
The mini smart display is fantastic for video chats via Skype and Zoom and even video streaming with Hulu Plus and Prime Video. "I use this to drop in in on my elderly mother and father. It works without fail every time. It’s nice to see their faces whenever I want," shared a satisfied shopper. "FaceTime, Zoom, etc are too complex for my parents but this creates a passive approach for them. I appear on their Echo with no work on their end — brilliant!"
It can also be your kitchen companion; ask Alexa for step-by-step instructions on how to make everything from buttermilk pancakes to veggie lasagna. You’ll get access to Food Network Kitchen too.
Said a five-star reviewer: "The versatility of this device is amazing."
Down from $110 to only $55, Amazon has also slashed the price of the 1st Gen Echo Show 8. It's wildly popular (it has over 223,000 five-star reviews!). If you're looking for a bigger display to be used as a family hub, the Echo Show 8 is the ticket.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release)
With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, use this genius gizmo to call friends and family, send voice messages and manage all your smart home gear.
You can get these shipped to you for free once you become Prime member. Sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
