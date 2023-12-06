Echo Show 5 is the perfect intro to Alexa — and it's a record-low $40 (that's over 55% off)
A smart display is more than just another screen in your home. A gadget like the Echo Show can walk you through recipes, let you watch videos in bed or serve as a pint-sized digital photo frame. You can even check out the streams from compatible video doorbells. Explore all those possibilities and more with Amazon's Echo Show 5 while it's down to a record-low of just $40 — from $90!
This handy gizmo has a 5.5-inch screen, a powerful 1.7-inch speaker and a 2MP camera for video calls. If you're not comfortable with having a camera in your home, flip a switch to cover it.
Why is this a good deal?
This is the latest version of the Echo Show 5 (released this year), and it's already on sale for a massive discount — it's over 55% off! Rarely does a new device go on mega sale so quickly; it's the same price it was during Prime Day.
Why do I need this?
The marquee feature of the Echo Show 5 is Alexa, the voice assistant you can ask to do all sorts of things. Want her to play music, check the weather or turn the lights on and off? Sure! She's so easy to get up and running, too.
The mini smart display is fantastic for video chats via Skype and Zoom and even video streaming with Hulu Plus and Prime Video. You can use it as a kitchen companion; ask Alexa for step-by-step instructions on how to make everything from buttermilk pancakes to veggie lasagna. You’ll get access to Food Network Kitchen, too. It can even double as a digital photo frame when not in use, thanks to Amazon Photos.
What reviewers say
"My mom has one of these and raved about it all the time, so I decided to give it a try. Alexa responds so well and the speaker has the best volume options, whether loud for music or quiet for sleep. She can do just about anything and I love the slide shows it has. You can add your pictures and I love the news slides," wrote one customer.
Another fan raved, "I bought this to control my camera and robotic vacuum cleaner. It integrated into the Eufy apps well and does exactly what I wanted. I also use it now all the time to look at the front door, as a timer, to set reminders, and listen to the news."
"The one downside is the lack of accessibility to Netflix," wrote one fan. "The smartest alarm clock I've ever owned."
There's a little something for everyone in the Echo Show 5. If you want to go slightly larger, check out the 10- and 15-inch versions.
This new release has added privacy controls — it's ready for everything, from controlling smart home devices to streaming shows and music. Could 7,000 five-star reviewers be wrong?
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones$99$200Save $101
Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$20$40Save $20 with coupon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones$240$299Save $59
TVs and home entertainment
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$65$120Save $55
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$110$200Save $90
Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV$310$450Save $140
Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV$600$800Save $200
Sony 65-Inch Smart TV$698$900Save $202
Tablets and tech
Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation)$40$90Save $50
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$500$599Save $99
Apple 2020 MacBook Air$730$999Save $269 with coupon
Anker 332 USB-C Hub$22$35Save $13 with coupon
Echo Dot (5th Generation)$23$50Save $27
Apple AirTag, 4-Pack$80$99Save $19 with coupon