Echo Show 5 is the perfect intro to Alexa — and it's a record-low $40 (that's over 55% off)

Patrick Hearn
Deals Writer, Tech
Updated

A smart display is more than just another screen in your home. A gadget like the Echo Show can walk you through recipes, let you watch videos in bed or serve as a pint-sized digital photo frame. You can even check out the streams from compatible video doorbells. Explore all those possibilities and more with Amazon's Echo Show 5 while it's down to a record-low of just $40 — from $90!

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release)

$40$90Save $50

This handy gizmo has a 5.5-inch screen, a powerful 1.7-inch speaker and a 2MP camera for video calls. If you're not comfortable with having a camera in your home, flip a switch to cover it.

$40 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

This is the latest version of the Echo Show 5 (released this year), and it's already on sale for a massive discount — it's over 55% off! Rarely does a new device go on mega sale so quickly; it's the same price it was during Prime Day.

Why do I need this?

The marquee feature of the Echo Show 5 is Alexa, the voice assistant you can ask to do all sorts of things. Want her to play music, check the weather or turn the lights on and off? Sure! She's so easy to get up and running, too.

The mini smart display is fantastic for video chats via Skype and Zoom and even video streaming with Hulu Plus and Prime Video. You can use it as a kitchen companion; ask Alexa for step-by-step instructions on how to make everything from buttermilk pancakes to veggie lasagna. You’ll get access to Food Network Kitchen, too. It can even double as a digital photo frame when not in use, thanks to Amazon Photos.

Echo Show 5 on pink background.
Keep in touch with loved ones thanks to the Echo Show 5. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"My mom has one of these and raved about it all the time, so I decided to give it a try. Alexa responds so well and the speaker has the best volume options, whether loud for music or quiet for sleep. She can do just about anything and I love the slide shows it has. You can add your pictures and I love the news slides," wrote one customer.

Another fan raved, "I bought this to control my camera and robotic vacuum cleaner. It integrated into the Eufy apps well and does exactly what I wanted. I also use it now all the time to look at the front door, as a timer, to set reminders, and listen to the news."

"The one downside is the lack of accessibility to Netflix," wrote one fan. "The smartest alarm clock I've ever owned."

There's a little something for everyone in the Echo Show 5. If you want to go slightly larger, check out the 10- and 15-inch versions.

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release)

$40$90Save $50

This new release has added privacy controls — it's ready for everything, from controlling smart home devices to streaming shows and music. Could 7,000 five-star reviewers be wrong?

$40 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

