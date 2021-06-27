It's National Sunglasses Day! To celebrate, get $50 off Echo Frames smart sunglasses at Amazon, just for today

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We make it a point never to throw shade at our readers...but nobody said anything about plugging a pair of them. (Photo: Amazon)

The right pair of sunglasses are the quintessential summer companion, whether you're at the beach, a BBQ or just hanging out in your own backyard. Of course, your sunglasses can't help you with any of your other day-to-day activities, like playing music, making calls or adding items to your to-do list. Or can they...?

Echo Frames can, and they now feature new polarized lens options. In case you're not familiar with Echo Frames, they're basically like having Alexa in your glasses. And, just in time for National Sunglasses Day (today! June 27!) you'll save $50 off a new pair of Echo Frames at Amazon.

There's so much to love about these smart sunglasses. A huge, massive perk is that they have Alexa built-in, so you can make calls, listen to podcasts or Audible books, set reminders, add to your to-do lists, hear the news and control your smart home, all from your shades!

Echo Frames are specially designed to direct sound toward your ears while minimizing what others can hear, so you can listen to the music you want without worrying about what anyone else thinks — all without having to carry anything along. Gazing at some thunderous waves hitting the shore? No problem! Echo Frames will automatically adjust the volume based on the noise level of your environment.

She may look like she's laughing at that person who's got no business in a Speedo, but in fact she's digging her favorite podcast. (Photo: Amazon)

The frames are lightweight, so they won't dig in to your ears or the bridge of your nose. They're also IPX4 splash-resistant and will keep working through drizzles, sea mist and sweat with no issues.

You can get plenty of battery life out of your glasses — more than two hours of talk time, Alexa interactions and media playback, or up to four hours of nonstop audio entertainment on one charge.

Concerned about someone else ordering your sunglasses around? Don't be. Echo Frames are specially designed to respond to your voice; the microphone knows to listen to the voice of the person wearing them.

Speaking of making them your own: You can choose between two different polarized lens options (classic and reflective) for the look that best suits your style.

Reviewers rave about how cool these frames are. "Sound quality is fantastic and I'm impressed with the quality of the microphone as well," one happy user wrote, adding, "it's pretty secret agent awesomeness." Another fan called Frames "great quality sunglasses with awesome audio and Alexa."

Don't forget: This sale is only for today, aka National Sunglasses Day. After that, you'll have to pay full price to have this much convenience in your glasses.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

