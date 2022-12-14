We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Quick! The Echo Dot just dropped to $15 in an early Christmas sale

Lisa Schweitzer, Carrie McCabe and Patrick Hearn
The third-gen Echo Dot is an unobtrusive puck with Alexa built-in! (Photo: Amazon)
We can't think of a single reason not to capture this early Black Friday deal on the Echo Dot. The price of the brilliant 3rd Gen smart-home speaker is unbelievable: just $15 — that's over 60% off! This item is so essential — and so beloved — that it's earned a five-star rating from over 800,000 reviewers. The Echo Dot is a small but mighty speaker that can stream tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM and more. Alexa is included, of course, and you can always ask her to turn off the lights, give updates on weather, sports and more. And many of the other Echo devices are on sale, too, so you can choose the one with the features that speak most to you. Can you say amazing holiday gift?

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Charcoal

$15$40Save $25
The third-gen Echo Dot is a lot like Genie -- small package, giant cosmic power. Okay, maybe not that much -- but it can control your smart home, answer questions, tell you the weather, and a whole lot more.
$15 at Amazon

Plus, you can use your Echo Dot 3rd Gen to control other smart-home devices with the sound of your voice. You can even connect this clever speaker to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can bring your own music to the party. And you can pair another Echo Dot 3rd Gen to it to create amazing stereo sound — for much less than the cost of a single Bluetooth speaker from brands like Bose or Sonos.

“This thing is a true lifesaver,” shared a grateful Amazon shopper. “I was away from home with our dog when I got an alert that alarms were going off in our home. Alexa also sent an audio file. I listened to it and I heard the smoke alarms, what sounded like flames crackling and the obvious sound of water spraying. I ran home as fast as I could. It wasn’t a fire but my upstairs neighbor’s hot water heater had exploded and had been flooding our apartment for hours.”

Privacy concerns? The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is built with multiple layers of protection, including a physical button you can press to turn off its microphone and disconnect it from Wi-Fi.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Charcoal

$70$130Save $60
The Echo Show is a bite-sized, useful smart display that can walk you through recipes, play videos, and even let you video chat with friends and family. Of course, it also has all of the Alexa functionality you expect, too!
$70 at Amazon

Think of the Echo Show 8 as a better version of the Echo Dot. Rather than just being a speaker, it's a smart display. It can play content from Netflix, Hulu, and more, but it can also be used to browse recipes and even walk through them step-by-step. It's a handy kitchen device, or as a great bedside Echo (especially since it can start your favorite music videos to help you wake up!)

"My mom, who’s in a a long term care facility, has slowly but surely caught on to using this device. She’s so thankful to have her friend Alexa to tell her the weather and jokes, play oldies music, find a movie on Netflix, or call me," one customer said. "I am thankful for the drop in feature so I can check in on her and video chat and I also send through pictures of her grandkids to the display which she loves."

Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen, 2022 release)

$40$60Save $20
Amazon's newest version of their most popular smart speaker features a sleek design and an improved LED display that shows the time, weather, song titles, and more.
$40 at Amazon

And of course, there's the newest iteration of the Echo, the stylish 5th Gen. Enjoy enhanced audio for vibrant sound anywhere in your home, stay on track with help from Alexa, and control compatible smart home devices with your motion thanks to the newest Echo Dot — and savor improved speaker quality, delivering clearer vocals and deeper bass for rich vibrant sound.

Reviewers are loving it: "Comparing the 5th Gen to the 4th Gen, the first thing you notice is the display... The display now spells out things like temperature, and what song is playing which is a more useful feature than I expected," shared an Amazon shopper. "[The sound is] MUCH better. The bass is fuller, the overall sound is much crisper, and there is less distortion at high volume...I use this thing every day, and the new stuff make for a better and more satisfying user experience."

  • Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Charcoal

    $28$50Save $22
  • Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Deep Sea Blue

    $35$85Save $50
  • Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | Charcoal

    $60$100Save $40
  • Amazon Echo Studio | Charcoal

    $160$200Save $40
  • Amazon Echo Show 15

    $185$250Save $65
