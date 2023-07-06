The latest Echo Dot (with a clock!) just hit $30, a Prime Day record-low — save 50%

Sometimes you realize that, though your basic electronics needs are filled, you could use a device to serve as the nerve center of your abode — something you can plop onto a coffee table, kitchen countertop or backyard patio that can manage your smart-home devices; that you and the family can hover around when there's news breaking or an impromptu singalong to be had. Well, the Echo Dot is that thing, and this brilliant smart-home speaker is now at the ridonculously low price of $30 — that's 50% off.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen., 2022 release) with clock $30 $60 Save $30 The adorable Dot features a ton of cool features packed into a sleek design. Enjoy crisp vocals and balanced bass while you use Alexa to crank up the tunes, play the news, set reminders and settle an argument. $30 at Amazon

This item is so multitalented — and so beloved — that it's earned a five-star rating from over 24,000 reviewers! Normally priced at $60, the Echo Dot is a small but mighty speaker that can stream tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM and more. Alexa is included, of course, and you can always ask her for the latest news, weather and sports updates.

Plus you can use your Echo Dot to control other smart-home devices with the sound of your voice. You can even connect this clever speaker to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can bring your own music to the party. And you can pair another Echo Dot to it to create amazing stereo sound — for much less than the cost of a single Bluetooth speaker from brands like Bose or Sonos.

"I just bought an Echo Dot (5th generation) with clock and it sounds great. I have several 2nd-generation Echo Dots and had to attach an external speaker to them to get a good sound. This isn't necessary with the new ones, and the clock display is a great new feature. I'll probably end up replacing all the older ones with these. Anyone need a couple of external speakers?" one shopper raved.

Get smart: The Echo Dot 5 is a super-sweet 30 bucks off. (Photo: Amazon)

Another customer said, "I love how much it can help you, even to clarify doubts you may have on many topics. The audio is very good, however I am amazed by the microphones that they have as it can perceive when you talk to it even very quietly. As for the motion detection I have not yet enabled it to make use of the function. I have connected my Echo Dot to some household appliances: lights, lamps, TVs, Fire TV sticks, and I feel that I have not yet made full use of it. I will definitely buy another one when I need it."

Privacy concerns? The Echo Dot is built with multiple layers of protection, including a physical button you can press to turn off its microphone and disconnect it from Wi-Fi.

So ... is this a deal or is this a deal? (Rhetorical question.) In fact, at this price you can grab one for each room, so you can dance it out anytime, anywhere.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

