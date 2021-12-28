Smarten up! Echo Dot — it's down to $20-$30 at Amazon, saving you up to 50%!
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Amazon is offering an unbelievable sale on their Echo Dot 3rd gen and 4th gen smart home devices, and we thought you should know. It's a great opportunity to finally upgrade your home the smart way, and get with the times. Voice command makes life easier, and we could all use even the smallest of time savers.
Right now you can save $20 no matter which you choose: the 4.7-star-rated Echo Dot (3rd gen) is on sale for a sweet $20, down from $40. That’s 50 percent off! Or the newer 4th-generation Echo Dot is on sale for just $30 (was $50), which has over 290,000 five-star ratings.
Though the Echo Dot is small, it pumps out robust, crystal clear audio. Pair the Echo Dot with another Echo Dot and you can daisy-chain them together for an awesome stereo sound experience. Alexa comes built-in, so you can always get the latest news reports, weather updates and sports scores with just the sound of your voice.
Setup is so simple — even the most hardcore luddite can handle the Echo. And with such a wide range of uses, it's sure to make life simpler, as AI intended. With some equally clever add-ons (sold separately) you can adjust your thermostats, dim lights, open drapery and lock doors.
And for the privacy-sensitive, the Echo Dot comes with multiple layers of controls and protections, including a physical button that disconnects it from your home WiFi network and turns off its microphone altogether.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
“I had no idea I'd love Alexa so much — I wake up in the morning and she does the routine I've set up, and she's so comforting and useful and fun overall,” a thrilled Amazon reviewer said. “My husband and I played Skills trivia games for hours last night. If we had kids it would be even more super useful with kids workouts, stories, and games — we even had a goodnight story read to us by Alexa and it was awesome. I'm really loving it. The Echo Dot itself is pretty great — the sound quality is pretty good too. I'm really surprised by how much I like the Alexa app and the Echo Dot, because I'm a little resistant to technology, but it's pretty easy to figure out and feels like a new little buddy in the home.”
This little guy is a steal at just 20 bucks.
Echo Dot (4th Gen)
And if that oldie-but-goodie isn't recent enough for you this 4th gen is just as good a deal with a sporting new look.
One fan said they love its "tiny size and phenomenal sound. "Much smaller than expected but the sound is phenomenal. I have almost every single version of the Echo and Echo dot in my house for an easy-to-use Spotify music setup to surround my upstairs with music, but this little orb is the best sounding of the lot. Highly recommended."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $290 (was $370), amazon.com
Sony X85J 75-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,800), amazon.com
LG C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $370), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku LED TV, $360 (was $500), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Beats Studio Buds, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $70), amazon.com
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $21 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Phone, $525 (was $700), amazon.com
Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Tab A7, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition for PS5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $95 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home deals:
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, $199(was $250), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $79 (was $149), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (was $300), amazon.com
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $300 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $174 (was $200), amazon.com
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $187 (was $237), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf, $21 (was $30), amazon.com
Isotoner Women’s Spandex Cold Weather Stretch Gloves, $20 (was $36), amazon.com
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog, starting at $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Tops, starting at $23 (was $38), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Aucma Stand Mixer, $140 (was $156), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, $100 (was $140), amazon.com
Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet 2-Piece Set, $38 (was $60), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Organic Vitamin E Oil Bundle, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $10.50 (was $14), amazon.com
Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, $37 (was $54), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $23 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Lush Decor Comforter Farmhouse Stripe 3 Piece Full/Queen Reversible Bedding Set, $59 (was $97), amazon.com
Bedsure Queen Comforter Set, $55 (was $78), amazon.com
Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen Mattress Pad, $28 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags 12 Pack, $38 (was $45), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
'Holds everything in': Grab Amazon's No. 1 bestselling leggings for just $14 right now
Just $29?! This best-selling cardigan with 16,000 perfect Amazon reviews is on massive sale
Amazon's dropped the best post-holiday sales on all your favorite kitchen gear — savings up to 60 percent!
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.