Smarten up! Echo Dot — it's down to $20-$30 at Amazon, saving you up to 50%!

Amazon is offering an unbelievable sale on their Echo Dot 3rd gen and 4th gen smart home devices, and we thought you should know. It's a great opportunity to finally upgrade your home the smart way, and get with the times. Voice command makes life easier, and we could all use even the smallest of time savers.

Right now you can save $20 no matter which you choose: the 4.7-star-rated Echo Dot (3rd gen) is on sale for a sweet $20, down from $40. That’s 50 percent off! Or the newer 4th-generation Echo Dot is on sale for just $30 (was $50), which has over 290,000 five-star ratings.

Though the Echo Dot is small, it pumps out robust, crystal clear audio. Pair the Echo Dot with another Echo Dot and you can daisy-chain them together for an awesome stereo sound experience. Alexa comes built-in, so you can always get the latest news reports, weather updates and sports scores with just the sound of your voice.

Setup is so simple — even the most hardcore luddite can handle the Echo. And with such a wide range of uses, it's sure to make life simpler, as AI intended. With some equally clever add-ons (sold separately) you can adjust your thermostats, dim lights, open drapery and lock doors.

And for the privacy-sensitive, the Echo Dot comes with multiple layers of controls and protections, including a physical button that disconnects it from your home WiFi network and turns off its microphone altogether.

“I had no idea I'd love Alexa so much — I wake up in the morning and she does the routine I've set up, and she's so comforting and useful and fun overall,” a thrilled Amazon reviewer said. “My husband and I played Skills trivia games for hours last night. If we had kids it would be even more super useful with kids workouts, stories, and games — we even had a goodnight story read to us by Alexa and it was awesome. I'm really loving it. The Echo Dot itself is pretty great — the sound quality is pretty good too. I'm really surprised by how much I like the Alexa app and the Echo Dot, because I'm a little resistant to technology, but it's pretty easy to figure out and feels like a new little buddy in the home.”

This little guy is a steal at just 20 bucks.

And if that oldie-but-goodie isn't recent enough for you this 4th gen is just as good a deal with a sporting new look.

One fan said they love its "tiny size and phenomenal sound. "Much smaller than expected but the sound is phenomenal. I have almost every single version of the Echo and Echo dot in my house for an easy-to-use Spotify music setup to surround my upstairs with music, but this little orb is the best sounding of the lot. Highly recommended."

