Can eating a delicious sub sandwich help the community? This Belleview church thinks so.

BELLEVIEW — What do you say about a giant, hot, sliced prime rib sandwich with fresh peppers and onions and mozzarella and provolone cheeses dubbed a Primal Screamer?Amen. At St. Paul Parish in Belleview, the Amen Sandwiches! outreach offers menu items including hot and cold mega-sized sandwiches, salads and sides, along with fellowship and a chance to help others in the community, all wrapped up in one tasty package.Kelly Crist with Bowles Roofing of Ocala said members of the business’ staff have enjoyed the “huge” sandwiches at their office and at the church’s Social Hall, 5245 SE 112th St., Belleview, just off Abshier Boulevard (U.S. 441) in downtown Belleview.“(We) love their food,” Crist said.

Ann Marie Cipriano and her husband, Anthony, share a sandwich on June 17 at St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church in Belleview.

Crist said her favorite Amen Sandwich! is the “Turkey Twister,” which the menu describes as a cold sandwich “loaded with turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone and bacon spread or veggie spread.“

A visit to the church’s Social Hall on June 17 found about 35 guests chowing down on giant sandwiches made on Artisan bread and sharing some quality time.

Marilyn and Terry Biddle, originally from Ohio now living in The Villages, are not members of the Belleview church but they frequent the outreach, which is held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.“The food is tremendous, like mom used to make, and now we are like part of the family here,” Terry Biddle said. He said the guests at the gatherings are “wonderful people.”

Maribeth and Jim Finnerty of The Villages like the social aspect of the outreach and were enjoying lunch with friends. Tony Cipriano and his wife, Annmarie, also came by for lunch. Tony is an Army veteran who served from 1961 to 1963 on helicopters.

Arline Wehner and cousin Maureen Giles come to Amen Sandwiches! because of the quality of food and fun atmosphere.

The menu includes hot sandwiches like the “Key West Club” with grilled shrimp; “Grecian Meltdown” pressed veggie combo and a Classic Half-Pound Burger and cold sandwiches like the “Ham It Up” ham and American cheese sandwich. The list of salads includes chef, Greek, Antipas and vegan varieties. Stuffed grape leaves are also available.

The taste of the food is getting an amen from fans at several nearby businesses.

Julie Ortiz of Big Al’s Barber Shop on U.S. 441 south of Belleview said the entire staff, which includes 14 barbers and 10 stylists, is sold on the sandwiches.

“We order from Amen Sandwiches two or three times a week,” Ortiz said. One staffer praised the outreach’s grape leaves.

Josh Walden with Big Al’s said he likes menu items including the Primal Screamer and Key West Club.

At the Dog House of Belleview dog grooming, adjacent to Big Al’s, Jen Mollett has also tried the offerings by Amen Sandwiches!

“I haven’t had anything (from) there that I didn’t like,” she said.

Along with the praiseworthy food, good company and a chance to give back to the community, you might even get serenaded with an upbeat favorite like “American Pie” sung and played by local entertainer, singer and guitarist Doreen Daniels.

The food is prepared by volunteers including main chefs Donna Dreggors (a 30-year food industry veteran) and her niece Rebecca (Becky) Zielsdorf.

Dreggors and Zielsdorf were part of the family operated “Jitterz” Restaurant in the area and make “Artisan crafted” sandwiches.

Dori Canfield said the food is “fabulous.”

Diane Clair, Lyn Novak and Kathy Thrall are a few of the volunteers who take orders, serve guests and keep the atmosphere lively.

St. Paul Parish (National Catholic Church) pastor Rev. Mark Niznik said the Amen Sandwich! outreach began in October 2022 as an outcropping of post-pandemic church planning.

Niznik said the open to the public outreach is “not a soup kitchen, not a deli, and not a fundraiser for the church.” The outreach is operated under the church’s 501(c)(3).

The meals are sold for a suggested donation, and $1 of that donation amount is put toward a fund to aid those in the community dealing with food insecurity, he explained.

About two dozen prepaid supermarket food cards are distributed monthly to families in need in the community vetted by the church, Niznik said.

Niznik said “food insecurity” can be due to a budget shortfall.

“Some people are having to decide between food and paying the electric bill,” Niznik said.

Church member Toby Guinn Sr. called Amen Sandwich! a “win win” and “very important for people in the shadows.”

The Key West Club.

Gail Lazenby, a deacon at St. Paul’s Parish and member for 20 years, said the outreach has a “real purpose (to) get out and assist those uncertain where the next meal will come from.”Al and Val Becker visit Amen Sandwiches! “a couple times a month” and have a “really good sandwich.” He said the outreach helps the community. Tom Sawyer and wife, Donna, enjoyed a Key West Club. “Delicious. And we sat for 40 minutes talking,” Tom Sawyer said.

The Rev. Mark Niznik visits with patrons June 17 at Amen Sandwiches! at St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church in Belleview.

Niznik said people who come to the Social Hall and can’t pay full price are not turned away.“People keep their dignity. This is not a handout,” he said. Amen Sandwiches!

Outreach of St. Paul Parish, 5245 SE 112th St., Belleview

Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(352) 553-8404

Gluten-free available.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Eat a sandwich, help the less fortunate. In Belleview, it works.