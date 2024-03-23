Zucchini is both delicious and nutritious and one of the most versatile fruits for recipes ranging from muffins to pie. While most zucchini recipes call for cooking the fruit in some way, a plethora of zucchini from its annual harvest might have you wondering: Can you eat zucchini raw?

Like most fruits, zucchini can be consumed raw, providing that you wash the zucchini first to remove any potential bacteria or pesticides lingering on the skin. And yes, zucchini is actually a fruit from the Cucurbitaceae family – think watermelon, cantaloupe, and squash – that is produced from the zucchini flower.

“Unlike other fruits that are sweet, the sweetness of a zucchini becomes more intense when the sugars are released through cooking,” world master chef Fred Tiess tells Southern Living.

Registered dietitian Jess Bryan adds that raw zucchini is “perfectly safe to eat” and one of her favorite ways to enjoy the fruit.

“Raw zucchini is a ‘dry crunch’ compared to the ‘wet crunch’ (like that) of a cucumber,” Bryan explains. “However, some people will just prefer the taste and texture of cooked zucchini over raw. Ultimately, whether you prefer it raw or cooked, zucchini is a delicious and nutritious vegetable that deserves a place on your plate year-round.”

Meet The Experts

Jess Bryan is a registered and licensed dietitian at No Diet Dietitian, a telehealth nutrition practice

Fred Tiess is a master instructor, College of Food Innovation and Technology, Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte Campus







Can You Eat Zucchini Raw?

No doubt that raw zucchini is safe to eat and can be delicious – but just because you can eat zucchini raw, should you?

According to the National Institute of Health, zucchini has a high nutritional value and “is low in calories (a medium-sized zucchini only has 25 calories), which can be attributed to its high-water content (about 96%).”

Tiess says that all signs point to it being advantageous to consume raw zucchini with just one precaution.“(The NIH) also states that ‘cooking food improves digestion and increases the absorption of nutrients’,” he says.

Nutritional Value Of Raw Zucchini

Bryan calls zucchini “an amazing addition” to a person's diet thanks to micronutrients that are plentiful in zucchini.

“It’s a good source of micronutrients like vitamin C, folate, potassium, and vitamin B6,” she says. “Plus, it's low in carbohydrates and contains fiber, making it a great choice for adding volume and satisfaction to your meals.”

Is Raw Zucchini Good For You?

The benefits of zucchini are undeniable, but Tiess says it comes down to how much raw zucchini one wants to eat, “Particularly when you have so many other options to appreciate its delicate flavor and nutrients.”

Tiess adds that zucchini is “great” because it has a delicate flavor that picks up the flavor of whatever you prepare it with.

“To improve the absorption of nutrients, I believe that lightly cooking the zucchini can serve two purposes, maintaining the texture and improving the flavor,” he says. “Typically, I will sauté zucchini in place of some or all of the pasta for dinner with some chicken breast, tomatoes and basil.”



Favorite Zucchini Recipes

