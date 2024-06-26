Eat a sundae, donate to Feeding Westchester: Try Jeanne's lohud sundae in Rye Brook

Looking for a way to cool down this summer — and do good?

Green + Tonic in Rye Brook is offering a special sundae created by yours truly, your intrepid food reporter, with a portion of proceeds going to Feeding Westchester, which provides nutritious food to those in need.

Come try "Jeanne's lohud swirl sundae" at Green + Tonic in Rye Brook (it's there till the end of summer!). Photographed June 18, 2024

"Jeanne's lohud sundae" is a dairy-free chocolate and vanilla oat-milk based creation topped with blueberries, strawberries and toasted almonds with a drizzle of almond butter (what can I say? I like almonds). With tax, the total cost is $8.51.

It's available all summer at this location only (the company has another spot in Chappaqua).

Intrigued but not in the mood for all those nutty flavors? Their regular swirl is $5.95 and includes two superfood toppings.

The plant-based Green + Tonic, features a host of açai bowls, smoothies, salads, juices, pastries and more and has multiple locations in Connecticut.

If you go

Address: 5 Rye Ridge Plaza, Rye Brook, 914-305-4525, greenandtonic.com

Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; to 5 p.m. Saturday and to 4 p.m. Sunday

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @jeannemuchnick or via the lohudfood newsletter.

