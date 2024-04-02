Easy Ways to Go Green with Actress and Eco-Activist Alysia Reiner



When Alysia Reiner isn't on set for Ms. Marvel or in an indie movie like The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed (out this spring), she’s an ambassador for multiple environmental organizations, including The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, Project Dandelion, and Earth Day. Oh, and in her “spare” time, she’s a volunteer firefighter at her family’s summer getaway on Fire Island. This is not a woman who relaxes on the beach. What she is, instead, is the perfect woman to help guide us to a more eco-friendly routine.

Giving back—to the community, her family and friends, and the environment—is Reiner's thing, and her passion is inspiring: Yes, it's easy to fall into despair as you read about climate change, but “when you take positive action, it makes you feel more positive about the world.” Her advice: Start by shrinking one small carbon footprint at a time. “Make a decision that this is the year you’re going to say no to using disposable plastic in your daily life and start by carrying a reusable coffee mug or water bottle," she says. "The butterfly effect is real, and little things make a huge difference if you do them every day. Never underestimate the power of a small action.” Here are 13 items that help Reiner reduce, refill, and reuse daily.

Zero Waste Mascara

Reiner is the Eco Emissary for Izzy, a sustainable beauty brand with refillable stainless steel packaging and no outer packaging whatsoever. “You send back the empty containers in a postage-paid reusable mailer, and they will be cleaned, refilled, and, if you become a member, shipped back out to you. The product packaging contains 94 perecent less plastic than other brands—and the makeup and skincare are awesome.” (Use code ALYSIA15 for 15 percent off an annual membership.)

Shop Now Zero Waste Mascara $39.00 Izzy

Body Wash

“This refillable, recyclable aluminum container contains gentle, effective, and super-clean ingredients that smell amazing! It's the best plastic-free liquid body wash I’ve found. My whole family loves their shampoo and conditioner, too.”

Shop Now Body Wash plaineproducts.com $27.00 Plaine Products

Food Recycler

“This stylish-looking bin is the opposite of everything you think about composting. It’s got a sleek design, it’s odor-free, quiet, and honestly just looks gorgeous in my kitchen. This proves that you can find beautiful things that are also good for the environment!" The yearly membership (which works out to $30 per month) includes the bin and charcoal that turns your food scraps into grounds.

Shop Now Food Recycler mill.com $29.99 Mill

Toilet Bowl Cleaner Starter Set

“This company is changing the game on plastic pollution by making microplastic-free cleaning tablets. The coolest of all are the toilet bombs—like a bath bomb to clean your toilet bowl. Amazing!"

Shop Now Toilet Bowl Cleaner Starter Set amazon.com $28.99 Blueland

Paperless Towels

“Did you know that every day, more than 3,000 tons of paper towels are trashed in the U.S. alone? This Brooklyn-based company is all about reducing paper and plastic waste, and like many of my other favorite eco brands, it’s female-founded. At my house, we use and reuse these washable organic cotton paperless towels all the time. I also love their zero-plastic sandwich bags and bowl covers.”

Shop Now Paperless Towels esemblybaby.com $23.00 Esembly

The Pure Mat

"My yoga mat is sourced from the sustainable bark of cork oak trees, harvested by hand at family-run farms in Portugal. Every single one is different because the cork is carefully patchworked together. It’s super flexible and has great grip. A smart investment in myself and the planet.”

Shop Now The Pure Mat maati-maati.com $245.00 Maati-Maati

Collapsible Travel Cup with Straw

“Imagine how the world would change if everyone just stopped using plastic water bottles and single-use cups! I’ve been carrying around my favorite Wonder Woman water bottle for years, and my husband takes this collapsible mug with him everywhere—it fits in his pocket!”

Shop Now Collapsible Travel Cup with Straw amazon.com $19.95 Stojo

Zero Waste Lip Gloss

Reiner is partial to this lip gloss color—she designed it herself, after all. “It’s a stunningly beautiful red called DMG CTRL, an homage to my Ms. Marvel character as well as a play on doing less environmental damage.”

Shop Now Zero Waste Lip Gloss yourizzy.com $36.00 Izzy

Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix (Pack of 3)

“This company actually uses food waste as part of their business model, which is a genius idea. The vegan mix uses upcycled gluten-free ingredients, like organic flour made from the by-product of soy milk processing. And the brownies are delicious!”

Shop Now Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix (Pack of 3) amazon.com $27.95 Renewal Mill

Le Petit Rose All Natural Powder Deodorant

“This powder deodorant comes with a fluffy, ladylike puff and makes me feel like a 1940s movie star when I put it on. It’s free of aluminum, talc, parabens, phthalates, chemicals, and artificial fragrance—and it works! Plus, the pretty box is made from recycled paper.”

Shop Now Le Petit Rose All Natural Powder Deodorant madamelemy.com $22.00 Madame Lemy

Charcoal Dental Floss

“There is something so cool about this black charcoal dental floss that comes in a glass, bamboo, or stainless steel refillable container. It actually makes you want to floss, and my whole family is totally obsessed with it. Plus, the bamboo fiber floss is 100 percent biodegradable and compostable.”

Shop Now Charcoal Dental Floss memotherearthbrand.com $12.99 Mother Earth

Glo-Berry Facial Oil

“I’m obsessed with face oils, and this antioxidant-rich one is from a small, female-owned skincare brand. The formula contains only certified organic ingredients, like passion fruit and black currant seed oils that are sustainably sourced. When I’m not working, I usually go bare-faced, and this oil makes my skin look luminous.”

Shop Now Glo-Berry Facial Oil codeofharmony.com $36.00 Code of Harmony

Reusable Bamboo Cutlery Set

“This 100 percent natural bamboo-ware is beautifully designed and comes with a travel-friendly carrying case made of recycled polyester. Very chic to pull these out on a plane. They're washable, reusable, and ultimately compostable, too."

Shop Now Reusable Bamboo Cutlery Set packagefreeshop.com $9.07 Package Free

