The Easy PB&J Sandwich Hack That Stops The Jelly From Soaking Through

There is no handheld snack more classic than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Whether you're packing them up for school lunches or taking them with you for a middle-of-the-workday snack, a good PB&J is both affordable and satisfying. However, as anyone who has ever made a PB&J knows, if you are packing these tasty sammies to eat later, you may run into the problem of sogginess. Unfortunately, the wetness from the jam seeps through the soft bread, which then turns your once beloved sandwich into an unwelcoming moist mess. Nobody wants that. So, how can you solve this issue without resorting to packing all of your ingredients in separate packages? Luckily, there is a simple trick you can use to ensure your PB&J stays intact and remains scrumptious for when you are ready to enjoy it.

Most folks spread a layer of peanut butter on one slice of bread, then spread some jam on the other slice of bread, and then slap them together. However, since the jam side is in direct contact with the soft bread, it results in the bread getting soggy rather quickly. Instead, what you should do is spread a thin layer of peanut butter — or your choice of nut butter — on both slices, then add the jam on top. That way, the peanut butter acts as a shield that protects the jam from seeping through the bread, leaving you with a perfect PB&J.

Other Ways You Can Keep Jelly From Soaking Your PB&J Sandwich

If you are looking for other ways to construct a peanut butter and jelly sandwich so that you don't wind up with soggy bread, there is plenty of guidance that was shared on a Reddit thread that provides some pretty sound advice. One commenter suggested adding a different type of spread into the mix. "I put real butter on both pieces, then peanut butter on one side and jelly on the other. It really adds something," they wrote. This is actually a great idea. Adding butter to each of the slices of bread will still act as a barrier so that the jelly does not soak its way through, as well as add a bit of a smoother texture and added flavor to every bite.

Another person chimed in, suggesting that you should, "Mix the peanut butter and jelly together first in a bowl, then apply to bread. Perfect stickiness throughout, no soggy bread, no jelly chunks sliding out the middle to land in your lap." Although this seems like a few steps too many for such a simple sandwich, the process makes sense. Peanut butter and jelly combine forces for added bread protection.

Finally, for a triple threat that utilizes the often shunned jelly sogginess, one commenter suggested, "Bonus tip- Make a triple-decker sandwich with the following layers: Bread- Peanut butter- Jelly- Bread- Jelly- Peanut butter- Bread. The middle bread layer sops up the jelly making a gooey-ness that's wonderful." No matter what method you try, you can rest assured that you won't have a PB&J sandwich that falls apart ever again.

