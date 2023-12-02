Easy, healthy meal ideas for the week ahead: Korean BBQ cauliflower, sheet-pan chicken and more

Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

All of the world’s healthiest diets have a plant slant, and studies show you don’t have to give up animal products completely to reap the benefits of eating more plants.

So this week, we’re showing you how to create plant-forward menus without giving up animal foods, like dairy, eggs, chicken, seafood and meat. We accomplished this goal by packing the menu with nuts, seeds, beans, fruits, vegetables and whole grains — delivering the goodness of plant foods in everything from a Korean BBQ cauliflower to pesto spaghetti. Plus, we’ve included some meatless meals that are hearty, filling, and full of protein.

What to Eat This Week, December 4, 2023

Start TODAY Meal Plan December 4, 2023

Monday

Tuesday

Breakfast: Whole-Grain Toaster Waffle with Greek Yogurt, Berries and Chia Seeds

Lunch: Tuna-Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Dinner: Super Green Spaghetti with Zucchini Pesto with Shrimp

Snack of choice

Wednesday

Thursday

Whole-Grain Toaster Waffle with Greek Yogurt, Berries and Chia Seeds

Lunch: Tuna-Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Dinner: Leftovers

Snack of choice

Friday

Breakfast

Mornings are hard enough, so keep your breakfast routine simple. Make a batch of the frittata muffins in advance for a grab-and-go option or throw together an easy meal with staple ingredients.

Vegetable Frittata Muffins by Joy Bauer

Serve with 1 cup or 1 piece of fruit.

Whole Grain Toaster Waffle with Yogurt and Berries

Spread toasted waffle with Greek yogurt or cottage cheese and topped with berries and chia seeds.

Lunch

Continuing with the plant-slant theme, we’ve got some plant-forward ideas for you that are easy to assemble the day of or just before your meal.

Tuna-Chickpea Salad Sandwich

To make, mix 1 can tuna (drained), with ½ can chickpeas (rinsed and drained), 1-2 tablespoons mayonnaise, and 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds. Stuff half the mixture in a whole-wheat pita stuffed with lettuce and tomato.

Pasta Salad

This pasta salad uses several healthy meal prep staples like frozen broccoli, canned artichoke hearts and pasta. To meal prep it, you can multiply the servings and store them in your fridge for up to four days. Mix ¼ cup canned artichoke hearts, rinsed, drained, and quartered with cherry or grape tomatoes, halved, 1 cup frozen broccoli florets, steamed in the microwave, and ½ cup canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Toss the mixture with 1 cup cooked pasta (preferably whole grain or legume-based) and store-bought Italian or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Dinner

We’ve rounded up dinners that feature plants in a variety of ways. For instance, the spaghetti includes a mix of vegetable and traditional noodles, plus zucchini in the pesto. These are strategies you can apply to your family favorites, too.

Sheet-Pan Korean BBQ Cauliflower with Shiitakes, Bok Choy and Cashews by Casey Barber

It’s easy to get your veggies down when they’re dressed in a delicious sauce. You should be able to find Korean barbecue sauce at your local grocery store, but if not, you can order it from Amazon. To boost your protein and make it a balanced meal, serve sautéed tofu or shrimp on top or on the side. You can also add brown rice (from frozen or a microwavable pouch) if you like.

Super Green Spaghetti with Zucchini Pesto by Mia Rigden

This recipe offers the best of both worlds: A combination of spaghetti and zucchini noodles means you’ll get the benefits of veggies and the satisfaction of pasta. To balance out your meal with some protein, use chickpea or lentil pasta, or serve it with some chicken or shrimp.

Sheet-Pan Honey-Chile Chicken with Corn, Zucchini and Peppers by Casey Barber

This sheet-pan meal has all the elements of a nutritionally balanced meal, so you don’t need to make anything to go along with it. Adding a touch of honey to your seasonings is a research-backed strategy to help you sustain healthy eating habits.

Sunny's Black Bean Burgers by Sunny Anderson

Carrot Fries by Joy Bauer

These black bean burgers come together in minutes thanks to hassle-free ingredients like canned beans and frozen corn. When they’re cooked, load on the fixings and serve them with Baked Carrot Fries.

Snacks

Snacks that contain whole food sources of protein and fiber offer a winning formula that keeps you full for hours. Here are a few ideas:

Clementine and nuts.

Grape tomatoes and lentils (canned and rinsed) seasoned with lemon juice or vinegar.

Pineapple and cottage cheese.

Red peppers with goat cheese-pesto dip. To make dip: Mix store-bought pesto with goat cheese. Thin with olive oil if needed.

Snap peas and hummus.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com