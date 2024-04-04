How East Tennessee's Blackberry Farm earned a spot on Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers list

An East Tennessee luxury hotel and resort has topped one of Food & Wine's Global Tastemakers list two years in a row.

Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee, is the No. 1 pick for the magazine's "Best U.S. Hotels for Food and Drink" list. Food & Wine editors picked the luxury resort last year for the first Global Tastemakers, the publication's initiative for recognizing the best culinary locations across the world.

For the 2024 Global Tastemakers lists, Food & Wine asked over 180 food and travel journalists to vote for their favorites in each category. A panel of judges then examined the votes and determined the winners.

Located at 1471 W. Millers Cove Road, Blackberry Farm shares the list with hotels in California, Vermont, Hawaii, Virginia, New Mexico, New Orleans and Las Vegas.

What Food & Wine had to say about Blackberry Farm

The fresh biscuits topped with rich gravy served as the highlight of Food & Wine's choice for Blackberry Farm's top spot.

Additionally, the magazine wrote about several must-try dishes like the griddle cakes, eggs with Benton's country ham and Wagyu hanger steak. Most of Blackberry Farm's ingredients come from the resort's farm or sourced from local producers.

"The Relais & Châteaux hotel has cemented a legendary reputation for itself in a variety of categories — service and interior design among them — but its impressive culinary program may be what drives the most guests to this bucolic pocket of the Great Smoky Mountains. Mealtime here isn’t just what you do in between outdoor activities like fly fishing or horseback riding, it’s the primary activity," Juliet Izon wrote for Food & Wine.

Blackberry Farm is a premier destination in Tennessee

Transformed into a six-room country inn in the mid-1970s, Blackberry Farm has expanded in the decades since into a 4,200-acre landmark resort featuring an array of luxury accommodations with nightly rates starting at $1,045, gourmet food, spa and wellness offerings and a farm that produces fresh ingredients for its chefs, as well as its own collections of home, lifestyle and other items for sale, according to its website.

Blackberry Farm operates a brewery, but sold it to Peaceful Side Social in October 2023. But don't worry, you'll still be able to get Blackberry Farm beer until October 2025.

The luxury resort produces quality chefs as well, with a few branching off into succesful solo ventures. In Knoxville, chef Drew McDonald opened The Plaid Apron, and former pastry chef Laurence Faber started the popular Potchke Deli.

Knox News editor Robin Gibson contributed to this reporting.

Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee's Blackberry Farm makes Food & Wine's best in US list