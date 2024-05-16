This East County trail out to a waterfall is perfect for non-hikers

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The temperate weather of San Diego’s early summer months is perfect for exploring some of the region’s natural attractions, like trails to the area’s hidden waterfalls.

For unexperienced outdoorsmen, some of these waterfall-bound hikes may be a little more out of reach, but there is a lesser-known loop trail in East County that is perfect for those who want something a little easier.

Tucked into Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, the Green Valley Falls trail is considered one of the most accessible waterfall trails in the San Diego region by regular hikers. The 0.4-mile loop is one of several hikes scattered throughout the park with waterfalls along the way.

AllTrails, a crowd-sourced hiking website, says the Green Valley Falls trail travels along Falls Fire Road before heading down Sweetwater River and looping towards the waterfall. Most of the pathway is reportedly shaded and it only has about a 88-feet incline.

43rd annual Fiesta del Sol happening May 18-19

There is a small rocky area where hikers can dip their toes in, but it’s not quite big enough for a full swim. People can also access the Sweetwater River along parts of the trail.

On average, the entire loop takes about 13 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails. It also connects to the Arroyo Secco Loop, a 3.8-mile trail that is similarly considered an “easy” hiking option in the park.

A couple caveats: the Green Valley Falls trail is only open when the campground is open, which is from April to September, and the park requires a $10 day use fee upon entry. Dogs are also not allowed on the trail, so those furry friends will need to be left at home.

On top of that, the trail is quite popular, particularly on the weekends, so those who would like to check out the waterfall with a little more solitude should head out there earlier in the day.

The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. To get to the trailhead, visitors are going to want to make their way to the Green Valley Campground — the start of the trail is just past one of the sites’ bathroom facilities.

Make sure that you check weather conditions and pack anything you might need — like water or snacks — before heading out to the trail. And remember: anything you take out on the trail should come back with you. Happy hiking!

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.