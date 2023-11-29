The Easiest Recipe to Make from ‘Lessons in Chemistry,’ According to the Show's Culinary Consultant

Plus where to find every recipe from the show to recreate the magic.

With the season one finale of Lessons in Chemistry airing last Friday, we’re reminiscing on the deliciousness that graced our screens. While thinking about recreating a recipe from the show, you may be unsure of where to even start—should you go classic with the comforting chicken pot pie, or is settling on a vintage dessert the way to go?

Lucky for you (and for us!), we talked to Chef Courtney McBroom, the Apple TV+ show’s food consultant and recipe developer, for her advice. But first, she shared how she was able to incorporate her love of old-fashioned cooking and baking into each dish.

“I'm obsessed with vintage cooking and that's one of the reasons why I ended up working on the show,” McBroom said in an interview with EatingWell. “I have a huge collection of vintage cookbooks, so a lot of the food that I make is already very similar to some of the stuff that we put on the show. I grew up watching Julia Child and even Martha Stewart—which clearly isn't the fifties or sixties, but I feel like it's all the same vibe: big casseroles, large roasts, things of that nature.”

Want to know the recipe that McBroom recommends for any level of chef or home cook to try? It’s actually a chocolaty dessert that’s easy to make ahead.

“I think that not only the easiest but also potentially the most delicious are the Lunchbox Brownies,” she said. “They're chocolate peanut butter brownies and they're so easy to make—and they're so gooey and delicious! I would say that one's a good starter recipe.”

Get the Recipe: Lunchbox Brownies

They’re a dessert that the whole family will love, and they’re given the name “Lunchbox Brownies” for a reason—they’re easy to pack alongside a lunch! Using simple ingredients, these brownies remind us of our own Peanut Butter Swirl Chocolate Brownies.

However, if you’re up for a more tedious recipe, McBroom has two personal favorites that she loved making for the show: The “Perfect” Lasagna and The Garden Galette.

“I have to mention the lasagna because it's delicious,” she explained. “We put so much time and energy into perfecting the lasagna and it's so heavily featured on the show, but I also really love the galette, which is in the scene works where Elizabeth is making this beautiful vegetable galette and she's rolling it out, and then it pans up and you can see it coming out of the oven. And it's so pretty, that was one of the first scenes that we did and was one of the first things I made. That will always be very special for me.”

For more recipes from the first season, check out the whole catalog of pies, savory dishes and more on the show’s website. And if you’re looking for healthier options that replicate these beloved classics, take a look at this collection of vintage recipes just like grandma used to make.

