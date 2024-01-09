It’s About to Get Easier (and Cheaper) to Fly to San Diego With This New Route

Breeze will launch its new route to San Diego on April 30.

julof90/Getty Images

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is adding several new non-stop routes for the spring, including flying out of San Diego for the first time.

Starting April 30, the carrier will fly direct from San Diego International Airport to Raleigh-Durham, Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure. The airline will then add non-stop flights from San Diego to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, and Norfolk in early May.

“San Diego is one of the U.S.’s most popular summer destinations with great food, beautiful beaches and popular family attractions,” Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey said in a statement shared with T+L. “We’re thrilled to add service to San Diego, our fifth destination in California and 46th airport served nationally.”

In addition, Breeze will add non-stop flights between Los Angeles and Charleston, between Raleigh-Durham and Westchester in New York, and between Cincinnati and Hartford. The airline will also add its one-stop “BreezeThru” service between San Diego and both Providence and Hartford during which travelers don’t have to change planes.

Breeze was first founded in 2021 by former JetBlue founder David Neeleman and has been rapidly expanding in the years since. The carrier is even exploring the possibility of adding flights beyond the United States with international destinations.

The airline operates a low-cost model with three fare options: “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” which includes “Breeze Ascent” complete with checked baggage, complimentary snacks and beverages, and in-seat AC power and USB and USB-C charging ports. Breeze also doesn't charge for changes or cancellations up until 15 minutes before departure.

The airline operates a fleet of both Embraer 190 and 195 aircraft as well as Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Breeze also tends to offer very low fares and run frequent sales. Currently, travelers can save 35 percent off round-trip flights with the promo code “GETFRESH.” To take advantage, travelers must book the sale by 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 12 and travel between Jan. 15 and May 22.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.