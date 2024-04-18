Earth Day in Westchester: Celebrate nature with free trees, Hudson River blessing and more

There’s no shortage of Earth Day activities this year in Westchester County. Organizations and event venues across the area are holding a wide range of Earth Day activities that are sure to keep residents entertained this weekend and into next week. Here are nine exciting events to help celebrate the planet.

Westchester residents can declutter for Household Recycling Day

Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will hold a recycling event during Earth Day weekend. Residents can bring a variety of household items, such as cleaning products, automotive fluids, metal and jewelry, for convenient and safe disposal. There is no cost to attend, be sure to review the list of permissible and prohibited items at the link below.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday April 20.

Where: Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, 2957 Crompond Road, Yorktown Heights.

For more information: Visit bit.ly/4aCyxg4.

Trade plants at a Spring Seed Swap in Port Chester

The Rye Brook Sustainability Committee and Port Chester Sustainability are holding a spring seed swap and giveaway on Saturday. For this free event, attendees are encouraged to bring seeds, plants or “just yourself.” Attendees are asked to label the seeds they bring with the variety name.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

Where: Port Chester-Rye Brook Public Library, 1 Haseco Avenue, Port Chester.

For more information: Check out bit.ly/3W2Wjgy

Stop and smell the flowers at Lyndhurst in Bloom

Floral designers will transform the Lyndhurst Mansion into a colorful oasis using “luscious botanical displays.” The event also includes special demos, landscape tours, a pop-up café by Geordanes of Irvington and the Mansion’s Spring Market, which features more than 30 vendors who offer plants, flowers, garden-related and gift-related products. Tickets for adults cost $31.75 and are quickly selling out.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

Where: Lyndhurst Mansion, 635 South Broadway, Tarrytown.

For more information: Check out lyndhurst.org/events/lyndhurst-flower-show.

Learn something new at Sleepy Hollow’s 150 Trees for 150 Years

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Sleepy Hollow, which overlaps with Earth Day, the village is planting 150 trees and giving away free trees (while supplies last). This event will discuss the importance of planting trees and will feature arborist Peter Strom, who will help attendees pick the best tree for their yard. There is no cost to attend.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

Where: Reverend John Sykes Park at Valley and Wildey Streets, Tarrytown.

For more information: Visit bit.ly/3JmTCis.

Celebrate at Bedford 2030’s Earth Day Festival

Bedford 2030’s Earth Day Festival is a family-friendly event focused on providing tips and resources for healthier yard and community. The event will feature live music, community organizations and earth-friendly businesses as well as local experts who will be on hand to simplify green incentives and lead activities. The festival is free to attend.

When: 12 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 21.

Where: Bedford Hills train station, 46 Depot Plaza, Bedford Hills.

For more information: Check out bit.ly/3QauFL4.

More events: Check out more events in Lower Hudson, and add your own to our community calendar

See a screening of PBS documentary ‘Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal’ in Albany

This Albany screening is worth the drive: WMHT Public Media will hold a free preview and discussion of the PBS American Experience documentary, “Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal.” WHMT will play selections from the film and moderate a panel discussion with producer Jamila Ephron and New York State Museum senior historian Aaron Noble.

The film premieres nationally on PBS and WMHT on Earth Day, Monday, April 22 at 9 p.m.

When: 3 p.m., Sunday, April 21.

Where: New York State Museum’s Huxley Theatre, 222 Madison Avenue, Albany.

For more information: Visit bit.ly/4d19epu.

Of interest: Quietly, the Hudson River is still used to transport key cargo. Can it take on more?

The tugboat Treasure Coast pushes a barge down the Hudson River near the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge April 9, 2024.

Attend the annual blessing of the Hudson River

The Beczak Environmental Education Center is holding its annual blessing of the Hudson River. The event will be facilitated by Tony Moon Hawk Langhorn and Marcey Stefancik-Langhorn, members of the Lenape Tribe, which is one of the tribes native to parts of the Westchester and NYC area. There is no fee to attend.

When: 7:30 a.m., Monday, April 22.

Where: Habirshaw Park Beach, 35 Alexander Street, Yonkers.

For more information: Check out bit.ly/4b3si4J.

Make a mosaic with MADE: My Art + Design Experience studio

The local art studio MADE: My Art + Design Experience will host a summer camp preview event on Monday for children in grade one and up. This $66 Earth Day art workshop will provide a kids with a chance to explore the art of mosaic by creating designs inspired by feathers.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, April 22.

Where: MADE: My Art + Design Experience, 118 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck.

For more information: Visit bit.ly/4aJNnkP.

Try out Earth Day Trivia

This one is for the trivia buffs! The local organization Sustainable Westchester is celebrating not only Earth Day but Earth Month with a trivia night featuring some sustainability-centered questions. The night will be hosted by local artist Mouse Mosley and will also include a raffle and prizes. This event is free but requires registration.

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 25.

Where: Wolf and Warrior Brewing Co., 195 East Post Road, White Plains.

For more information: Check out sustainablewestchester.org/earth-month-trivia-at-wolf-warrior-brewery.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Celebrate Earth Day 2024 in Westchester NY at these events