What is Earth Day? How to help the planet

(KRON) – Monday is officially Earth Day, but many people are unsure what this means. Every April 22 is the day to celebrate the planet. Earth Day is a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability, according to Earth Day’s website.

Democrat U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin created Earth Day in 1970 after an oil spill in Santa Barbara. Nelson began facilitating teach-ins regarding the environment.

The Earth Day organization has a plethora of initiatives to combat pollution: end plastic pollution, conservation and restoration, climate and environmental literacy, food and environment, and act on climate change.

OPD ‘rookie of the year’ dies of injuries from on-duty car crash

This year’s official Earth Day is “Planet vs. Plastic.”

According to Earth Day’s website, an estimated 75 to 199 million tons of plastic are currently in the oceans. The organization’s website also says the average American ingests more than 70,000 microplastics each year in their drinking water supply.

The organization is committed to ending plastics for the sake of human and planetary health with the goal of a 60 percent reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040.

The Oceanic Society offers solutions to end plastic pollution on its website, including:

Avoiding products containing microbeads

Properly recycling

Utilize reusable grocery bags, produce bags, bottles, utensils, coffee cups, and dry-cleaning garment bags

Volunteering in global clean-up events

Support legislation to curb plastic production and waste

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.