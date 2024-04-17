Earth Day 2024 in Orlando: Events and ways to celebrate

Earth Day turns 54 years old in 2024, bringing with it a celebration of the planet we call home and a reminder of ways we can help Mother Nature.

This year’s theme is “Planet vs. Plastics,” which includes a call to reduce plastic production by 60 percent by 2024 to preserve our life on this Pale Blue Dot. For those looking to find ways to pitch in on their own, EarthDay.org offers numerous tips, including:

Stop using disposable plastics, especially single-use plastics like bottles, bags and straws. Consider switching to reusable bags.

Donate your old clothes and home goods instead of throwing them out. When you need something, consider buying used items.

Replace inefficient incandescent light bulbs with efficient LEDs.

Compost kitchen scraps for use in your garden.

Recycle batteries from small appliances and your electronics. Use rechargeable batteries instead.

Contact your representatives.

Eat less meat.

Around Central Florida, celebrate as a community with festivals, cleanups and events to celebrate the planet we call home.

Wekiva Island hosts a slate of sustainability-focused events on April 19. Events include the Wekiva Wanders Scavenger Hunt, the Audubon Experience, the Earth’s Canvas Art Show at Gallery CERO, an animal encounter with a visitor from the Central Florida Zoo and a planet vs. plastics children’s activity. Visitors can also explore an Earth Day Eco Talks Panel or pay for a “Plants for the Planet” succulent design workshop from Bomb Blooms at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $70, which includes all supplies and instruction. Explore the events on April 19 at 1014 Miami Springs Drive in Longwood. More information: wekivaisland.com

Earth Day Work Day 2024brings together the community for a cleanup and beautification event beginning at Majestic Life Church on Kirkman Road. Join Pastor Riva Watkins and church members in cleaning up Kirkman Road between Raleigh Street and Old Winter Garden Road. Pitch in for the event from 9 a.m.-noon April 20 at 821 S. Kirkman Road in Orlando. More information: majesticlifechurch.com

An Earth Day cleanup aims to improve the St. Johns River and free it of polluting trash. This Saturday, join Central Florida Recon in East Orlando to launch kayaks and use grabbers to collect trash from the waterway or pick up trash on land. Join the effort at 8:30 a.m. April 20 at 28500 E. Colonial Drive in Christmas. More information: facebook.com

The City of Clermonthosts a full morning of Earth Day activities, with a lake cleanup and an outdoor festival. The celebration includes interactive activities, music, vendors and free hot dogs while supplies last at Lake Hiawatha Preserve. Start early with the cleanup from 7-10:30 a.m. followed by the festival until noon April 20 at 450 12th St. in Clermont. More information: lakecountyfl.gov

Hands On Orlando hosts a free Earth Day Celebration with fun, food and flora. Visitors can participate in a scavenger hunt, tour a 15-acre environmental learning laboratory, enjoy lunch and take advantage of tree sapling/plant giveaways while they last. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair for the event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20 at 475 S. Ivey Lane in Orlando. More information: eventbrite.com

Thornton Parkcelebrates with an Earth Day Market at Honey House Vintage and The Veranda. Explore the free event 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20 at 707 E. Washington St. in Orlando. More information: verandaevents.com

Persimmon Hollow Brewing Lake Eola hosts a Vegan Earth Day Market with food, drinks, workshops, art, crafts and music. The free event is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20 at 227 N. Eola Drive in Orlando. More information: eventbrite.com

An Earth Day Family Day at the Art and History Museums of Maitlandbrings visitors free admission, plus children’s crafts, a scavenger hunt and face painting. Guests can try printmaking on eco-inspired tote bags in honor of Earth Day. The festivities are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20 at 231 W. Packwood Ave. in Maitland. More information: artandhistory.org

Central Florida Earth Day, sponsored by Vegetarians of Central Florida, returns to Lake Eola for its 19th year, complete with eco-friendly exhibitors, presentations, kid’s activities, animal adoptions, music and plenty of food. The event is family-friendly, dog-friendly, vegan, alcohol-free and smoke-free. The free festivities occur 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 20 at 512 E. Washington St. in Orlando. More information: cfearthday.org

The Central Florida Zoo celebrates Earth Day with a “Party for the Planet,” complete with activities, crafts and games for the whole family. The event is included in general zoo admission from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 20 at 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford. More information: centralfloridazoo.org

IDEAS For Us partners with Fresh Kitchen and Renuable for a “Green Thumb Gathering” and planting party to celebrate Earth Day. Guests can plant seeds, enjoy vegetarian food from Fresh Kitchen and connect with fellow green thumbs at Audubon Park Covenant Church. The event is from 9 a.m.-noon April 20 at 3219 Chelsea St. in Orlando. More information: eventbrite.com

Earth Day Every Day at Bill Frederick Park provides regularly scheduled eco-friendly workshops to teach the community about sustainability and the power of individual actions. The next event is from 2-3 p.m. April 20 at 3401 S. Hiawassee Road in Orlando. More information: orlando.gov

Oakland Nature Preserve presents an Earth Day celebration with family activities, a scavenger hunt and educational talks. The free event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 20 at 747 Machete Trail in Oakland. More information: oaklandnaturepreserve.wildapricot.org

Lyonia Environmental Center hosts Earth Day events throughout the weekend. Kids (recommended for ages 6-12) can learn about the history of Earth Day during an indoor event at 2 p.m. April 20. Earth Day Sunday Science provides fun science experiments recommended for families and children ages 7 and older at 2 p.m. April 21. Both events are at 2150 Eustace Ave. in Deltona. More information: volusia.org or eventbrite.com

Sunbridge’s Spring Fling at Sunbridge Basecamp presents a gathering for locals with live music, kid’s crafts, food trucks, a pop-up farmers market, guided trail walks and photo ops. The event is from 3-8 p.m. April 20 at 6197 Cyrils Drive in St. Cloud. More information: sunbridgefl.com

An Ivanhoe Main Street Community Cleanup gathers the community to improve the Ivanhoe Village district, starting at Ivanhoe Park Brewing. All materials and supplies will be provided. An online RSVP is requested for the event 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 22 at 1300 Alden Road in Orlando. More information: orlando.gov

EarthFest in Casselberry represents Seminole County’s largest Earth Day event, with nearly 75 vendors and thousands of visitors at Lake Concord Park. The free festivities, including educational workshops, a food court, a kids zone, live music and a recycled art exhibit, can be found 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27 at 95 Triplet Lake Drive in Casselberry. More information: casselberry.org

The Ward & Wellbeing Earth Day Block Partyin Winter Park kicks off with the Run for the Trees 5K at 7:30 a.m. April 27. Following the race, browse the Earth Day Expo, find family-friendly activities, do yoga, join a drum circle, create art and more. Registration for the 5K is $41 before race day. Explore the event 7:30-11:30 a.m. April 27 at 2005 Mizell Ave. in Winter Park and across the street in Ward Park. More information: yourhealthandwellbeing.org

Other events

EarthDay Birthday presents its annual rock festival at the Central Florida Fairgrounds with Staind, Seether, Asking Alexandria and more. Tickets are $85 each or $75 each when purchased in a four-pack. Gates open at 11 a.m. April 20 at 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando. More information: wjrr.iheart.com

Record Store Day lands at Park Ave CDs in Audubon Park for the 17th annual celebration of the brick-and-mortar record store. Find special releases and festivities from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. April 20 at 2916 Corrine Drive in Orlando. More information: facebook.com/parkavecds

The Orlando Sanford Air Show flies into Central Florida with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demo Team and other high-flying acts sure to dazzle the crowd at Orlando Sanford International Airport. Tickets range from $39.75-$189 per person. Enjoy the aerial acrobatics with gates open at 9 a.m. April 20-21 and performances from noon-4 p.m. at 1200 Red Cleveland Blvd. in Sanford. More information: airandspaceshow.com

