Earth Day 2024 activities in the Amarillo area include cleanups, outdoor fun

Amarillo is joining in activities to acknowledge Earth Day, being celebrated worldwide on Monday, April 22. Here are some of the upcoming cleanups, chances to become one with nature, outdoor fun and more.

Keep Amarillo Clean

Local non-profit Keep Amarillo Clean invites the community to celebrate Earth day Monday, April 22 as they host a trach collections event during the lunch hour, beginning at noon until 12:45 p.m.

Volunteers who will be assisting in the cleanup include Texas Oncology, the Amarillo Heart Institute and Contagion Athletics.

Guests are invited to convene at the Keep Amarillo Clean tent on the vacant lot located across from Texas Oncology for supplies, where cleanup teams will then disperse to "hot spot" areas to collect trash, including the areas near the BSA warehouse fence, movie theaters parking lot and a vacant lot next to Drury Inn on Soncy at I-40, according to an event flier.

For more information, visit the nonprofit's Facebook page, call 806-678-4615 or email keepamarilloclean@gmail.com .

Individuals collecting trash at the annual Thompson Park Clean up as a part of Earth Day.

Park Clean Up

The City of Amarillo in partnership with Parks and Recreation plans to celebrate Earth Day with a cleanup event on Saturday, April 27. The event was moved from its previously announced original date, due to incoming weather conditions predicted for Saturday, April 20.

Volunteers are encouraged to help clean up Thompson Park by collecting trash from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 27. Volunteers are asked to gather at Picnic Area 36 before being assigned areas for collection.

Attendees are asked to remember to dress for the weather and wear suitable shoes, and be prepared to get their hands dirty for a good cause.

6th Avenue Clean Up

The Yellow Rose Pinup Society encourages the community to help beautify 6th Street with a cleanup event on Sunday, April 21 from 11 to 11:15 a.m.

Those wishing to contribute are asked to met at Aunt Eek's Books and Curiosities, located at 2900 SW 6th Ave. in Amarillo. Guests are welcomed to come in their most comfortable rockabilly attire, to prove that caring about the earth is stylish. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Earth Day Plogging

Get Fit Amarillo offers the community a chance to not only help beautify Amarillo, but to also get in touch with nature with their Plogging (picking up trash while jogging) Earth Day Event, to be held April 22 beginning at 6 p.m.

Ploggers are asked to meet at Pondaseta Brewing Co., located at 7500 SW 45th Ave., where they will then ravel along the 9th Street Trails and circle back to the brewery, where guests are invited to stay for a drink, meal or conversation.

All equipment will be provided for the event. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP via Facebook.

A young girl chips in Saturday to clean up Thompson Park in honor of Earth Day.

Earth Day Celebration

For those seeking a family-friendly way to make Earth Day memorable, the Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center will host an Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the nature bluff located at 2301 N. Soncy Rd.

During the event, Earth Day enthusiasts are invited to enjoy the food trucks, vendors, crafts, guided hikes throughout the day, and activities for nature lovers of all ages. The guided hikes will begin at 9 a.m., with one of the first groups led by local nonprofit Ogallala Life, to highlight the history of the Bluff's land and the work being done with the West Amarillo Creek Restoration Project.

This event is open to the public. Regular admission is required. WBDC memberships, or Discovery Center Collective memberships will be accepted. For more information, visit the event online at https://discoverycentercollective.org .

Happiest Race on Earth

The Amarillo Town Club invites Amarillo to join the Happiest Race on Earth as they celebrate Earth Day with their 5K run, at 9 a.m. April 20 at Ascension Academy, located at 9301 Ascension Pkwy.

Registration is open now. Adults are $25, TEAM F.I.T. members and BCS employees are $15, and children ages 12 and younger are $10. To register, go online to bit.ly/happiestraceonearth .

Lake Meredith visitor center's Earth Day activities

At the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area in Fritch, the Alibates Visitor Center will be holding Earth Day presentations, arts and crafts and activities from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, including Earth Day History, Living a Sustainable Lifestyle, The Affect of Fire on the Earth, Leave No Trace, Nature Journals and Discovery Hike and create your own nature journal.

They'll also be screening "The Incredible Journey of Butterflies," a PBS Special Film. Attendees will receive a free tote bag with Earth Day goodies.

Call 806-857-6680 for reservations.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Enjoy Earth Day, outdoors with these Amarillo area events