October Prime Day: I’ve flown over 30,000 miles this year — here are the 9 early deals I’m shopping

As someone who has flown more than 30,000 miles over the past year and literally shops for a living, I know a thing or two about snagging the best travel deals — especially when it comes to major sale events like Prime Day. For frequent flyers, it’s a great opportunity to nab mega markdowns before the holiday rush. And with fuel (and possibly ticket) prices soaring, doesn't scoring a bargain sound nice right about now? While the bonanza technically starts next week (mark your calendars for Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11), there are thousands of deals already live. I have a hunch things will sell out, so I'm adding to cart stat. A few goodies I'm eyeing: These slip-on Adidas sneakers (45% off) that simplify airport security and this travel door lock (safety first!) that's down to $11 (it's nearly 60% off). Navigating Amazon for the very best sales can be turbulent at best, so I've listed my top picks below. Fasten your seatbelts!

BAGSMART Bagsmart Toiletry Bag $18 $29 Save $11 with coupon My cosmetics bag has seen better days, so I plan to scoop up with no.1 bestselling option as a replacement while it’s still on sale for just $23. I love that it has a built-in hook, so I can hang it on a mirror or door for easy access and multiple pockets that will hold everything I need to pack. Save $11 with coupon $18 at Amazon

WINONLY Winonly Travel Door Lock $11 $25 Save $14 I first saw portable travel locks when they went viral on TikTok and definitely want to get one before I take my next solo trip. Thousands of travelers have given this option their seal of approval and it’s on double discounts right now! And this October Prime day deal has it at the lowest price we've ever seen. $11 at Amazon

Colgate Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes $18 $32 Save $14 A friend of mine introduced me to these genius disposable toothbrushes after we landed on a nine-hour flight. I was struggling to find my toothbrush in my carry-on bag as we stopped in the airport bathroom, so she shared one of her Wisps with me. They are prepasted with the perfect amount of toothpaste for one brushing and you don’t even need water to activate it, so you can use them anywhere anytime. I haven’t traveled without them since, so I plan on stocking up while they are marked down. $18 at Amazon

DenCert DenCert Rechargeable Travel Makeup Mirror $15 $23 Save $8 with coupon The lighting in hotel and AirBnB bathrooms gives a lot to be desired, so I like to bring a compact lighted mirror with me when I travel. This option has three lighting modes and will barely take up any space in your bag. Be sure to click the on-page coupon for an extra $3 off. Save $8 with coupon $15 at Amazon

coowoz Coowoz Large Travel Backpack $27 $37 Save $10 with coupon I usually travel with a tote bag but have been interested in switching to a travel backpack since seeing these innovative styles that open up like a suitcase. This one has padded straps for added comfort and a trolley strap along the back that lets you attach it to your suitcase’s handle for easy handling. The extra 10% off on-page coupon brings this to its lowest price ever. Save $10 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Max $480 $549 Save $69 I’ve had my eye on the Apple AirMax Pros for a while now and I think I’m finally going to pull the trigger and get them now that the gray pair are nearly $70 off. The noise-cancelling headphones are perfect for travel and they have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions that make them comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time. $480 at Amazon

