Amazon just dropped early Prime Day deals on bedding — plus other great sales you can get today

So much to shop, so little time... . (Photo: Amazon)

It's easy to let your bedding go. Your sheets get threadbare, your comforter is looking ratty...it can all get to that point before you even realize it. But, frankly, you deserve better.

Well, Amazon is here with an early Prime Day sale to help you upgrade your bedding without spending a bundle. The online retail giant has slashed prices on a slew of bedding sets from Laura Ashley — you'll save up to 70% for a limited time.

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

It's not just Laura Ashley bedding that's on sale today. Scroll on down for all the great deals you can score this Thursday.

Laura Ashley Natalie Comforter Set

Enjoy all this bedding at a 32% discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Laura Ashley is known for classic, pretty patterns and that's exactly what you'll get with the Natalie comforter set. This set comes with a king comforter, two shams, two euro shams and two throw pillows for a complete bedding look. It's also reversible for a coordinating stripe pattern, so you can change things up when the mood strikes. (By the way, it's also available in a queen size for $126 and twin for $112).

"This is just beautiful!!" said a happy customer. "I really love the set and it’s exactly what I was looking for! I love all the pieces and the coordinating pillows are great!!"

$136 $200 at Amazon

Laura Ashley Home Bedford Collection

The Laura Ashley Home Bedford Collection is a jaw-dropping 70% off right now! You'll get this coastal-inspired set which includes a queen comforter and two standard shams for just $61. (Note: It also comes in twin and king sizes, along with a mocha print — and they're all on mega-sale!)

"An absolutely beautiful quilt!" said a five-star fan. "Like all my Laura Ashley products, it is gorgeous and well made."

$61 $200 at Amazon

Laura Ashley Home Amberley Collection Quilt Set

Save $54 on this set! (Photo: Amazon)

The Laura Ashley Home Amberley Collection Quilt Set features shades of white and black in a coastal-inspired pattern for an overall soft feel. It features a king quilt (also available in queen and twin sizes), along with two shams with an envelope enclosure.

"Laura Ashley products have never let me down....EVER!" said a satisfied customer. "The quilt is well made and stitched very well. Fabric is cotton and feels great. The color is exactly as pictured online. The sizing is actually generous compared to other quilts we have purchased."

$76 $130 at Amazon

Looking for more great deals? These are the best of the day — grab them while you can!

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Tune out the world. (Photo: Amazon)

Normally going for $350, the Beats Studio3 headphones connects to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth. They also have active noise-canceling and a comfy feel. These wireless headphones also feature up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you don’t have to stress about charging your headphones every night.

"These are the best headphones I’ve ever had," said a five-star reviewer. "I travel 99% of the time for work and am on planes twice a week. I am exhausted and don’t want to talk to people. These are perfect for when you are anti-social on the plane and at the airport."

$180 $350 at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Amazon's best-selling pillows are on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

The best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are made from 100% cotton and gel-filled fiber, making them comfortable yet firm. The combination of cooling gel and breathable cotton is great for regulating your temperature, too. They're also allergen- and chemical-free and are even machine-washable!

"My boyfriend, who is the pickiest man I know, has rated this pillow a 10 out of 10, which says a lot considering he'd find a flaw in just about any product," said a happy customer. "The pillow holds its shape and supports your head while being soft and comfy."

$43 $50 at Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Quart

The multifunctional Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Quart boasts the ability to cook up everything from potatoes to veggies, or even dehydrate fruit for a sweet snack. In addition to a manual option, the Ninja Air Fryer has four preset cooking functions: air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate.

"Best appliance since the microwave!" said a satisfied customer. "Been having this fryer for two weeks now and it has NOT rested yet. I LOVE IT and wonder how I've gone this long without one."

$95 $130 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.