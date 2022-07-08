Pre-Prime deal alert: Save up to $500 on early Prime Day 2022 smart TV deals
Whether your current TV is on the outs or you're just craving a bigger model, you're in luck. Right now, Amazon is holding impressive early Prime Day 2022 deals on TVs that are definitely worth your time. You can save 50% off top-rated sets (like this Toshiba 65-Inch Class M550 Series for $500, down from $1,000)!
- $500 $1 at Amazon
Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series Smart Fire TV
- $300 $560 at Amazon
Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
- $100 $180 at Amazon
32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
Scroll for all the great deals.
Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series Smart Fire TV
Toshiba's Regza Engine powers its stunning ultra HD 4K picture. That, combined with built-in Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, give you a picture you'll rave about.
Fire TV 55" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Enjoy integrated hands-free Alexa voice assistant with this Amazon Fire TV. Just say: "Alexa, turn on the TV," or "Alexa, turn down the volume" — no need to even pick up the remote.
32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
This TV has a spectacularly crisp picture and the Fire TV experience built in. Enjoy more than 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
