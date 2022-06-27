Save up to $500 on early Prime Day 2022 smart TV deals — plus more Amazon sales today

There's so much good stuff on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Whether your current TV is starting to glitch or you're just not in love with the one you've got, it's always worth seeing what else is out there. And, right now, Amazon is holding impressive early Prime Day 2022 deals on TVs that are definitely worth your time. You can save up to $500 off top-rated sets for a limited time!

It's not just smart TVs that are on sale today. Scroll on down for all the great deals you can score this Saturday.

Toshiba 65-Inch Class M550 Series

This huge TV is half off! (Photo: Amazon)

The Toshiba 65-Inch Class M550 Series is jam-packed with features to make your TV-viewing experience amazing. Toshiba's Regza Engine powers its stunning ultra HD 4K picture. That, combined with built-in Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, give you a picture you'll rave about. It's also a fire TV, giving you access to all your favorite streaming services. There's even a voice remote! Worth noting: The 55-inch and 75-inch versions are also on sale.

"Photo doesn’t do it justice. It's huge and picture quality is top notch," said a five-star fan.

$500 $1000 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K

Stream just about everything from this device. (Photo: Amazon)

Enjoy integrated hands-free Alexa voice assistant with the Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K, allowing you to say things like, "Alexa, turn on the TV," or "Alexa, turn down the volume" without needing to even pick up a remote. Vivid 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Digital Plus and more come together to give you a stunning picture. A range of sizes, from the 43-inch to the 75-inch are on mega-sale today, too!

"If I could give it 6 stars I would," a happy customer said. "LOVE the interface. Really works well compared to previous fire models. Has no problem controlling the rest of my smart home, hears me and understands me better than previous models."

$300 $560 at Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD

This TV is just $100! (Photo: Amazon)

The Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD gives you 720-pixel picture quality and the Fire TV experience built in. You can enjoy more than 1 million streaming movies and TV episodes, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote.

"I have used this TV for three months now and I love it!" a satisfied shopper said. "It came on time in excellent condition. I plugged it in, put batteries in the remote and turned it on. Instant TV!"

$100 $180 at Amazon

Core 10 Women's Spectrum High-Waist Booty Yoga Short

These shorts go with everything. (Photo: Amazon)

Good yoga shorts are a workout wardrobe must, and these yoga shorts from Core 10 are a fraction of what you'd spend on the same thing from big-name brands. Enjoy the feel of buttery-soft fabric that's squat-proof, so you don't have to worry about wedgies while you go hard at the gym. They're also high-waisted to smooth out your waistline. Choose from a range of colors.

"These shorts are so comfortable!" said a happy customer. "High-waisted and not too tight, but also supportive so there is none of the cutting-into-the-fat problem."

$22 $26 at Amazon

Magic Bullet Blender, 11 Piece Set

What're we drinking? (Photo: Amazon)

The Magic Bullet Blender, 11 Piece Set has a jaw-dropped 54,000 five-star reviews. It comes with 11 accessories, including extra cups, a recipe book, and more. In addition to smoothies, it chops, mixes and grinds just about everything you can throw at it.

"It's powerful: grinds ice like butter and evenly mixes ingredients in seconds,” one shopper said.

$27 $40 at Amazon

Aqwzh Waterproof Phone Pouch

Protect your tech. (Photo: Amazon)

Summer is prime time for beach and poolside fun — all of which can wreck havoc on your phone. The Aqwzh Waterproof Phone Pouch is water resistant up to 100 feet, so you don't need to stress about getting your phone wet if you want to get a few photos or text while hanging in the water. Clear windows on the front and back let you snap pictures without distortion while getting next-level protection.

"We went on a jet boat trip and I wanted to protect my phone from all the water that splashed everywhere. These phone cases work perfect and kept my phone dry," said a five-star reviewer.

$15 $60 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

