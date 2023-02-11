Everything you need to know about Presidents' Day 2023 sales — plus deals to shop now

These savings are waiting for you now! (Photo: Amazon, Walmart)

Presidents' Day weekend is just a week away, and with that three-day break comes — you guessed it — Presidents' Day sales. And in the middle of winter with the questionable weather keeping us inside, it's the perfect time to score savings on a huge range of products. Historically, brands roll out big savings that weekend, affording you a nice chunk of downtime and bargain hunting.

"Because many of us have time off over three-day weekends, retailers see an increase in foot and click traffic and offer sales to secure some of that market share," shopping expert Trae Bodge, tells Yahoo Life. Of course, you don't want to find just any old savings — you want to score the best deals. That's where we come in! Here's what you need to know going into the holiday weekend, so you can snag the marquee markdowns.

The best deals to shop now

All that being said, we've got a surprise: You don't need to wait until Presidents' Day to save. Here are some impressive deals you can shop right now.

Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad $269 $600 Save $331 This legendary tablet features a 10.2 inch Retina display, ultra-wide front camera and impressively fast processing. It's also compatible with Apple Pencil and a smart keyboard for a laptop-like experience if the need strikes. $269 at Walmart

Target JBL Vibe 100 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $30 $50 Save $20 Never underestimate how much downtime you might have at the airport. These buds feature 20 hours of combined playback; five hours with the earbuds plus an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit. $30 at Target

Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Hot Air Brush $40 $60 Save $20 This massively popular hair tool helps dry your locks and style them at the same time. It features ionic and ceramic technology to smooth your hair and reduce frizz in the styling process. $40 at Amazon

Kate Spade Reegan Pansy Toss Top Handle Crossbody $179 $449 Save $270 This adorable pansy bag has both a top handle and a strap that you can use to wear it as a crossbody. Made with smooth leather and a jacquard lining, this purse is secured by a too flap with a magnetic snap closure. The interior has a zip pocket and there is a front and back slip pocket. $179 at Kate Spade

Amazon Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket Warm $40 $90 Save $50 This waterproof ski jacket has captured a ton of attention this winter, thanks to its impressive warmth and chic style. Enjoy adjustable cuffs to seal in warmth, along with multiple zippered pockets to stash your stuff. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1, 4 Quart Air Fryer Oven $90 $130 Save $40 This four-quart air fryer can easily handle fries, wings and whatever else you want to whip up in a jiffy. It does a little of everything, from air-frying to dehydrating and baking. Just select your go-to cooking method and enjoy. $90 at Amazon

Target Target Juvale 3-Pack Small Round Cotton Rope Woven Storage Basket $18 $28 Save $10 Storage containers get an elegant upgrade with these White Woven Baskets from Target. They can corral clutter like remote controls, keys, accessories and snacks to keep things tidy. The set includes three sizes: 6.5 x 2.9 inches, the medium size is 7.5 x 3 inches, and the large cotton basket is 8.2 x 3.2 inches. $18 at Target

Amazon Shark Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum $238 $430 Save $192 This vac features impressive suction to pick up dirt, debris and whatever else is lurking on your floors. There's even an UltraClean mode for tougher or more high-traffic spots. Control all the action from your phone. $238 at Amazon

Dearfoams Dearfoams Women's Lacey Slipper $22 $38 Save $16 Treat your feet at home with these cushy slippers. They're made with a memory foam insole for a plush feel, with a clog design that makes it easy to get them on and off. Another nice perk? They're machine washable. $22 at Amazon

Walmart Acer Spin 513 Qualcomm 4GB/64GB Chromebook $252 $400 Save $148 This computer is seriously cool. Use it as a "normal" laptop before flipping it around and using it like a tablet. Enjoy 64 GB of memory and a strong Gorilla Glass display. $252 at Walmart

Amazon Allerease Total Allergy Defense Pillow, 2 Pack $20 $50 Save $30 Pillows can harbor allergens, raising the risk you'll get stuffed up, headachy and all-around cranky. These feature allergy-defense fabric and a hypoallergenic fill to keep sneezing and wheezing at bay. They're also machine washable. $20 at Walmart

Nordstrom RevitaLash Brow Perfecting Set $88 $110 Save $22 Get the brows of your dreams with this three-piece set that conditions, enhances and defines your eyebrows. $88 at Nordstrom

Amazon Amazon Basics Neoprene Workout Dumbbell Hand Weight, 10-Pound $23 $34 Save $11 There's no need to pay a fortune for weights. These dumbbells are coated in neoprene for a comfortable grip. They also have a hexagon shape to keep them from rolling away. Choose from a range of colors and sizes. $23 at Amazon

Adidas Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes $53 $75 Save $22 Step into these shoes for crisp, clean style and comfort. These sneakers feature a memory foam sockliner and cloudfoam midsole that keep your feet cushioned and supported. Adidas shoppers adore this pair of bestselling sneakers. Specifically designed for the female foot, these walking/running hybrids gently hug your dogs with a soft knit upper. $53 at Adidas

Amazon Zinus 8 Inch Queen Green Tea Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress $221 $259 Save $38 This mattress is made of three supportive foam layers to keep you comfortable and has a breathable knit cover. It's also infused with green tea to keep your mattress fresh. $221 at Amazon

Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun $70 $250 Save $180 with coupon This kneader is a knockout with Amazon shoppers, who swear by it for relieving sore muscles. Flip through five speeds and enjoy six different massage heads to help you get relief. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $320 $470 Save $150 This Amazon Fire TV is a bestseller, and it's intuitive — you can control it with good ol' Alexa. Just say the movie you want to watch, and enjoy. The 4K graphics help bring your favorite shows and movies to life. $320 at Amazon

Amazon American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage $72 $110 Save $38 Let's face it: Your suitcase needs an upgrade. This carry-on option features spinner wheels and a durable ABS shell to stand up to whatever the airport can dish out. It also comes in a pretty pink color you can't miss. $72 at Amazon

Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 These wireless Beats headphones have a massive following. Enjoy 40 hours of listening time before needing a recharge, along with a built-in microphone, adjustable fit and foldable ear cups. Choose from a range of cool colors. $100 at Amazon

Carhartt Carhartt Women's High Pile Fleece Jacket $70 $90 Save $20 This zip-up fleece is the perfect way to help you cruise into spring in comfort. It features three zip-up pockets to stash your stuff, along with elastic around the cuffs and waistband for a perfect fit. $70 at Amazon

Amazon New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneaker $45 $65 Save $20 These fan-favorite sneakers are known for their next-level comfort. They have a performance fit, cushy midsole and a plush feel to have your feet feeling good, even after a long day. $45 at Amazon

Walmart Magic Bullet Mini 14 oz. Compact Personal Blender $25 $35 Save $10 You don't always need to blend for an army. This Magic Bullet personal blender tackles up to 14 ounces of smoothie ingredients and more with its powerful 200-watt motor. Enjoy a screw-off cup you can take on the go. $25 at Walmart

Amazon LuxClub 6 Piece Sheet Set $29 $57 Save $28 This hugely popular sheets set features pockets that can accommodate a mattress up to 18 inches deep. The sheets won't wrinkle and have a silky feel, keeping you cool and comfortable all night. Choose from a range of colors. $29 at Amazon

When do Presidents' Day sales start?

It depends, but many retailers start their sales before the actual holiday. "Presidents' Day sales usually start the Friday before the Presidents' Day holiday," Bodge says. "However, some retailers will kick off their sales a day or two before that in an effort to create a competitive advantage."

Be on the lookout even earlier than that, just in case. "Some retailers may even start their sales a week or more before the holiday," Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site Shefinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. "It's also common for sales to continue through the following week after the holiday. So you can expect to see sales starting around mid-February, and continue through the end of the month."

What are the best types of deals for Presidents' Day 2023?

Expect a lot of good stuff in the mix. "Presidents' Day weekend is typically a good time to find deals on winter clothing and outdoor gear, as retailers look to clear out inventory to make room for spring merchandise," Madhok says. "Additionally, many retailers offer sales on furniture, appliances and mattresses. It's also a good time to find deals on electronics and cars because new models are announced at trade shows around this time so old models have to go."

Which items should you wait to buy later?

If you find a great deal, you should absolutely hop on it. "If you need a tech item, like a smartphone or a laptop, it’s certainly worth looking for a deal," Bodge says. "But you will be more likely to save in this category in July during Amazon Prime Day/Black Friday in July sales." She also recommends that you "hold off on spring apparel."

How to shop the sale

Experts recommend doing the following to ensure you get the best deals this Presidents' Day weekend:

Do your research : "Before the sales start, research the items you're interested in purchasing, and compare prices from different retailers. This will give you a better sense of what a good deal looks like," she says.

Make a list : If you know what you want to buy, create a list of the items you're looking to buy and stick to it. "This will help you avoid impulse buys and overspending," Madhok says.

Check the return policy : "Make sure you understand the store's return policy before making a purchase, in case you change your mind or the item doesn't meet your expectations," Madhok says.

Use coupons and promo codes : Some retailers may let you use coupons and promo codes on top of sale prices.

Compare prices : "Compare prices of the same product from different retailers, online and offline, to get the best deal possible," Madhok says.

Sign up for emails : Got a retailer you love? Get on their email list. This, Bodge says, will help you "to be aware of what sales they have planned."

Don’t wait too long: Quick thinking is important. "Popular items sell out quickly during sales, so don’t wait too long to make a purchase if you see something you want," Madhok says.

