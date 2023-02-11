Everything you need to know about Presidents' Day 2023 sales — plus deals to shop now
Presidents' Day weekend is just a week away, and with that three-day break comes — you guessed it — Presidents' Day sales. And in the middle of winter with the questionable weather keeping us inside, it's the perfect time to score savings on a huge range of products. Historically, brands roll out big savings that weekend, affording you a nice chunk of downtime and bargain hunting.
"Because many of us have time off over three-day weekends, retailers see an increase in foot and click traffic and offer sales to secure some of that market share," shopping expert Trae Bodge, tells Yahoo Life. Of course, you don't want to find just any old savings — you want to score the best deals. That's where we come in! Here's what you need to know going into the holiday weekend, so you can snag the marquee markdowns.
The best deals to shop now
All that being said, we've got a surprise: You don't need to wait until Presidents' Day to save. Here are some impressive deals you can shop right now.
When do Presidents' Day sales start?
It depends, but many retailers start their sales before the actual holiday. "Presidents' Day sales usually start the Friday before the Presidents' Day holiday," Bodge says. "However, some retailers will kick off their sales a day or two before that in an effort to create a competitive advantage."
Be on the lookout even earlier than that, just in case. "Some retailers may even start their sales a week or more before the holiday," Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site Shefinds.com, tells Yahoo Life. "It's also common for sales to continue through the following week after the holiday. So you can expect to see sales starting around mid-February, and continue through the end of the month."
What are the best types of deals for Presidents' Day 2023?
Expect a lot of good stuff in the mix. "Presidents' Day weekend is typically a good time to find deals on winter clothing and outdoor gear, as retailers look to clear out inventory to make room for spring merchandise," Madhok says. "Additionally, many retailers offer sales on furniture, appliances and mattresses. It's also a good time to find deals on electronics and cars because new models are announced at trade shows around this time so old models have to go."
Which items should you wait to buy later?
If you find a great deal, you should absolutely hop on it. "If you need a tech item, like a smartphone or a laptop, it’s certainly worth looking for a deal," Bodge says. "But you will be more likely to save in this category in July during Amazon Prime Day/Black Friday in July sales." She also recommends that you "hold off on spring apparel."
How to shop the sale
Experts recommend doing the following to ensure you get the best deals this Presidents' Day weekend:
Do your research: "Before the sales start, research the items you're interested in purchasing, and compare prices from different retailers. This will give you a better sense of what a good deal looks like," she says.
Make a list: If you know what you want to buy, create a list of the items you're looking to buy and stick to it. "This will help you avoid impulse buys and overspending," Madhok says.
Check the return policy: "Make sure you understand the store's return policy before making a purchase, in case you change your mind or the item doesn't meet your expectations," Madhok says.
Use coupons and promo codes: Some retailers may let you use coupons and promo codes on top of sale prices.
Compare prices: "Compare prices of the same product from different retailers, online and offline, to get the best deal possible," Madhok says.
Sign up for emails: Got a retailer you love? Get on their email list. This, Bodge says, will help you "to be aware of what sales they have planned."
Don’t wait too long: Quick thinking is important. "Popular items sell out quickly during sales, so don’t wait too long to make a purchase if you see something you want," Madhok says.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.