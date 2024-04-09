Early Head Start programming serves Wisconsin's youngest citizens. Here's what to know

Mariah Denis, left, holds her newborn daughter Maelynn Spencer, 1 month, with dad Cody Spencer, center, and the home visitor Erin Rosinsky-Gauthier, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

When people think of Head Start programming, images of preschoolers typically come to mind.

In reality, while Head Start preschool programming does serve children ages 3-5, there is also Early Head Start programming that serves even younger Wisconsinites and their families. Sometimes, Early Head Start serves children even before they are born by supporting expectant parents.

Here are five common questions about Early Head Start in Wisconsin:

Related: 8 tips to help Wisconsin parents find the right pediatrician for their kids

Related: Wisconsin doctors offer 6 things to know to help your baby to sleep better

What exactly is Early Head Start programming? What are its main goals?

Early Head Start programs serve children from birth to age 3, and their families. The programs may also, but are not required to, serve pregnant parents.

Early Head Start programs take a comprehensive approach. In addition to promoting early childhood development, they also aim to strengthen parenting and help families move towards self-sufficiency, federal Head Start Early Childhood Learning and Knowledge Center’s website says.

The main difference, according to the website, between Head Start preschool programming and Early Head Start is that Early Head Start programs are tailored to meet needs specific to infants and toddlers.

Early Head Start programs receive federal funding, but may also operate using state and local funding as well.

Head Start programs cannot charge eligible families fees to participate in Head Start. This includes field trips and other special events.

There are, however, limited circumstances in which programs can accept fees, said Wisconsin Department of Children and Families' Communications Director Gina Paige. For more information, visit bit.ly/HeadStartfees.

Head Start programs cannot charge eligible families fees to participate in Head Start. This includes field trips and other special events.

There are, however, limited circumstances in which programs can accept fees, said Wisconsin Department of Children and Families' Communications Director Gina Paige. For more information, visit bit.ly/HeadStartfees.

What do Early Head Start programs in Wisconsin look like?

Just like in Head Start preschool programs, Early Head Start programming can take place in a variety of settings.

The most common Early Head Start setting in Wisconsin is center-based, said Jillian Clemens, the Head Start Collaboration Office director for Wisconsin. Most of the time, these are buildings dedicated to Early Head Start services, but sometimes, Early Head Start grantees contract with local child care settings to provide Early Head Start services within those programs. These can be child care centers or family child care settings, which are child care programs that are run out of a provider’s home.

In either case, all Early Head Start programming that is center-based or in a family child care setting in Wisconsin must abide by federal Head Start Program Performance Standards, state regulation requirements and engage in the state’s child care quality rating system.

Mariah Denis, left, shows a toy to her newborn daughter Maelynn Spencer, 1 month, with dad Cody Spencer, center, and the home visitor Erin Rosinsky-Gauthier, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

Early Head Start programming may also be provided in a family’s own home via weekly home visits. On a regular basis, there are group socialization activities.

This is how CESA 7’s Early Head Start’s programming, which serves all of Brown County and Manitowoc County, operates.

“It’s working with the parent and child together,” said Tara Kocian, the home-based coordinator for CESA 7 Head Start. “Our goal is to teach the parents developmentally appropriate activities and skills to work on with their child so that they can continue to work on (those skills with their child) even when the home visitor isn’t there.”

The settings in which Early Head Start services are provided are largely dependent on the preferences and needs of the communities they serve.

Related: Help Me Grow extends free early childhood resources to Northeastern Wisconsin

Related: 'More than a food box program': The Nurturing Collaborative works to help pregnant moms

How do Early Head Starts serve children and families? Expectant families?

Early Head Start programs must abide by a research-based curriculum for early childhood development. Kocian explained Early Head Starts are also responsive to any questions families may have relating to parenting and child development.

Often, Early Head Start programs refer families to community resources to meet their specific needs.

Executive Director of the Wisconsin Head Start Association Jennie Mauer said that typically, Early Head Start programs that are center-based have specific staff members who help achieve this goal by connecting with families on a regular basis.

“It’s really about helping parents to achieve the goals that they’re working toward, whether that’s finding employment, securing housing, getting a medical home, getting a dental home — it’s trying to work towards stability and support for families,” Mauer said.

Early Head Starts that serve pregnant women also provide services tailored to each family’s specific needs, again aligning with a comprehensive approach. They must provide prenatal and postpartum education and services, and plan for the child to receive Early Head Start services after they are born. They also must schedule a visit with each family and child within two weeks after the child is born.

For more information on how Early Head Starts serve pregnant women and expectant families, visit bit.ly/EHSpregnancyandexpectingfamilies.

How can Early Head Start benefit children and families in the long-term?

The Early Head Start Research Consortium collaborated with Mathematica Policy Research, Inc. and Columbia University’s Center for Children and Families to evaluate the impacts of Early Head Starts nationwide.

Their findings suggest Early Head Starts can boost cognitive, language, and social and emotional development in the children they serve. It can also better their home environment, parenting behavior and help propel families to self sufficiency, the research suggests.

There’s also evidence that Early Head Start can help children and families beyond the three years children can be in the program.

Mariah Denis, left, holds her newborn daughter Maelynn Spencer, 1 month, with dad Cody Spencer, center, and the home visitor Erin Rosinsky-Gauthier, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

The collaboration found that two years after children exited the program, children still exhibited the positive impacts of Early Head Start in facets of their social and emotional development. At this time, they also saw that Early Head Start still positively impacted parenting and parent well-being.

By the time children who attended Early Head Start reached fifth grade, they still showed evidence that EHS continued to positively impact their social and emotional well-being.

Related: New service connects Wisconsin children, youth with specific health needs with resources

Related: Make sure your child is riding safely in your car by following these guidelines

Who is eligible for Early Head Start services? How do I enroll my child?

With the exception of the different age groups it serves, Early Head Start follows the same eligibility guidelines of Head Start preschool services, Clemens said.

Children are automatically eligible if:

The family is at or below federal poverty level.

The family is eligible for public assistance such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Supplemental Security Income (SSI); or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is called FoodShare in Wisconsin.

The child is homeless.

The child is in foster care. Clemens said children in kinship care are also eligible.

Mauer explained there may be circumstances in which an Early Head Start program can enroll families who do not meet the above criteria.

There are also American Indian and Alaska Native Head Start programs that serve children and families from federally recognized tribes, as well as Migrant and Seasonal Head Start programs for children and families whose income comes primarily from agricultural work. These programs may have additional flexibility, Mauer said. Mauer encourages families to reach out to their local Head Start preschool programs to see if they qualify, and if there is space for their child.

Even if a family does not think their child will qualify for Early Head Start services, Kris LaFave, the family services manager at CESA 7 Head Start, encourages them to reach out to their local Early Head Start anyway.

“We don’t just drop anybody who calls just because they don’t qualify, we try to at least get people where they need to go,” LaFave said.

To find a local Head Start or Early Head Start near you, visit https://eclkc.ohs.acf.hhs.gov/center-locator.

Related: Struggling to afford child care in Wisconsin? Here's where to find help.

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America by visiting postcrescent.com/RFA.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Five common questions about Early Head Start in Wisconsin answered