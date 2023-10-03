The best early October Prime Day deals under $50: Crocs, CeraVe and more up to 75% off

We've got the scoop on the best early Prime Day deals under $50 — and $25! (Photo: Amazon)

Good news, all: you don't have to wait until Oct. 10 and 11 to score some of the best Prime Big Deal Days deals at Amazon. In fact, there are hundreds of deep discounts already available right now, with some of the most highly-rated items on the site currently Add-to-Cart-able for a sensational savings. It's a lot to comb through, to be sure, but luckily for you, we've done the footwork (well..."clickwork," in this case) to round up some of the steepest markdowns live on Amazon right this very moment.

From the biggest bestsellers to the best-loved brands, we've collected 20 of the best early October Prime Day deals available right now on Amazon for under $50 — and even for under $25! We're talking Crock-Pots for just $40, Crocs for nearly $20 off, Fire Stick 4K for under $25, and that's just the start. Keep on scrolling for our picks in home, kitchen, beauty and more.

Best early Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini $45 $125 Save $80 With the Echo Show 5, you can set alarms, timers and reminders; access news, weather reports, and your favorite music. It can also help manage your smart home or even look at photos. Take advantage of the screen and 2 MP camera for watching shows and movies or connecting with loved ones on video calls — plus you get a Blink Mini security camera in the bargain. $45 at Amazon

Amazon LuxClub 6-Piece Queen Sheet Set $28 $57 Save $29 Amazon's top-selling sheet set comes in a massive range of colors, so you can find that perfect fit for your bedroom decor. The sheets are wrinkle-free and soft, and they have deep 18-inch pockets to fit over practically any size mattress. $28 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Tablet $40 $60 Save $20 A particularly wallet-friendly tablet, the Fire 7 features a touchscreen 7-inch display and a fab 10 hours of battery life. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi, and enjoy downloaded content wherever your journeys take you. Plus, micro-SD card capabilities mean you can expand your storage up to 1 TB. $40 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day deals under $25

Amazon Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags, 6 Pack $11 $45 Save $34 with coupon Ideal for twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish boxlike bags have been keeping things tidy for nearly 24,500 fans. They're made of high-quality, odorless, breathable, non-woven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers of thick fabric for reinforcement and a see-through window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance. Save $34 with coupon $11 at Amazon

Amazon Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer $14 $20 Save $6 This instant-read meat thermometer is quick to turn on, easy to read and well worth the purchase price. It has saved me quite a few times from under- or overcooking meat. The backlight is nice if the sun goes down before you finish grilling your burgers, steaks or chicken. It's also fast and precise, making it an excellent addition to your grilling-tool arsenal. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge 10.25-inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet $19 $34 Save $15 This cast iron skillet is pre-seasoned with oil for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with each use, and is perfect for searing, sautéing, simmering, braising, boiling, baking, roasting and frying. At home in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or over the campfire; take it with you on all your adventures — it can take the heat! $19 at Amazon

Amazon Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara $21 $29 Save $8 As the name of this mega-popular mascara would suggest, Better Than Sex excels at giving lashes much-needed lift without clumps or flakiness. Packaged in a sleek pink tube, the eye makeup works with a single swipe to provide length and volume — and at over 25% off, now's a great time to try it out. $21 at Amazon

