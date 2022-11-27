Cyber Monday's Amazon device deals are epic — can you say Fire TV Stick Lite for $15?

Deck your home in boughs of Alexa this Cyber Monday, with discounts on the Echo Show, Fire TV and more! (Photo: Amazon)

Before Cyber Monday , Amazon is slashing the prices of its own devices with abandon! Right now is a great time to buy Echo gear, specifically the Echo Show 15. It's by far the most versatile of all of Amazon's products, and it's currently $80 off. Also check out the Echo Dot — it's down to $25, that's 50% off! Pro tip: "Ensure you are getting the absolute best price by stacking deals to maximize savings,” says Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten. Pairing the already-great deals with a cash-back offer from your credit card or through an app like Honey can result in even bigger deals. Ready, set, shop!

Top Black Friday Fire TV deals

INSIGNIA INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $80 $90 Save $10 This TV might not be big, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in utility. Not only does it have the Fire TV interface built-in, but its small size makes it perfect for use in the garage, a dorm room or an RV. $80 at Amazon

According to one shopper, "Cute small TV perfect for a kids room or kitchen. Lightweight and good quality. Worth the monies."

"I love this TV! Set [it] up to my home internet connection, and the streaming services were super easy and fast. I have bad eyes and I'm super happy with the picture," said one customer.

Hisense Hisense 58-inch Smart Fire TV $470 $600 Save $130 This Hisense Fire TV has a peak brightness of 600 nits and 32 local dimming zones for incredible contrast. You'll be able to watch 'Game of Thrones' like it was meant to be seen! $470 at Amazon

"For folks who are after an affordable TV with a simple interface, great picture and a solid design, [this] is absolutely worth investing in. This TV has Firestick interface on board for all your apps and a bright and colorful screen," according to one buyer.

PIONEER 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $230 $320 Save $90 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $300 $530 Save $230 Amazon

Top Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite $15 $30 Save $15 This is the most affordable Fire TV Stick available. It comes with more than 200,000 free movies and TV episodes, allows you to use Alexa to search for new content, and much more. It streams at 1080p and 60 fps max. $15 at Amazon

"Have been using the Fire Stick Lite for a couple of years now. It is great to transform any TV or monitor that has an HDMI slot into a smart TV. Is also very useful for bringing with you when traveling," said one customer.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 If you want the best streaming quality possible, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the way to go. Not only does it support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, but it's also the ideal option for streaming games through Amazon Luna. $25 at Amazon

One customer said, "I now have five of these and love how easy they are to install, set up, and the Alexa works great, too. We recently cut the cord from cable, and so far it has been working great. The Wi-Fi reception range seems pretty decent, too: We bought a projector and watch movies in the back yard — so far, no connectivity issues."

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $55 Save $20 This is it: the top-of-the-line Fire TV Stick. It supports Wi-Fi 6 for more consistent stream quality, more than one million movies and TV episodes, and much more. It even supports picture-in-picture, along with Alexa control. $35 at Amazon

"I got this to have all my shows and streaming things in one. I absolutely love this device. I can download a myriad of streaming apps and have them all in one place. The buttons on the bottom of the controller are great for easy access, and the microphone is a wonder when wanting to watch videos on YouTube.... I would def recommend this to someone," said one customer.

Top Black Friday Fire Tablet deals

Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (16GB) + Sleeve + Kids Stylus $71 $145 Save $74 Anyone shopping for kids should pay attention to this bundle. Not only does it include a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, but it also packs in a protective sleeve and a useful stylus, all for one low price. Available in blue, red and purple. $71 at Amazon

One parent said, "It charges faster than the last version and stays charged longer. The setup was painless and I don’t worry about toddler damage because of the kid-resistant case it comes in. If you aren’t against electronic activities for your little ones, this is a great purchase."

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1" (2021 release) $75 $150 Save $75 This larger version of the Fire HD tablet comes with 12-hour battery life and up to 64GB of internal memory. It's one of the best entertainment-focused tablets out there, but can also be used for Zoom calls and other chats. $75 at Amazon

"There's really nothing out there that touches the quality of this tablet if you can snag this when it's on sale. I'd absolutely look into instructions for installing Google Play so you're not missing anything that the Amazon store doesn't cover, but that's not a lot of stuff," one person said.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet $40 $60 Save $20 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet $120 $200 Save $80 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display, 32 GB $55 $100 Save $45 Amazon

Top Black Friday Kindle deals

Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) $100 $150 Save $50 E-readers are great, but they just don't feel like a book. The Kindle Paperwhite matches the same color tones of paper and is a lot easier on the eyes than other displays, meaning you can read for hours in bed with ease. $100 at Amazon

One reader called it "peak Kindle": "I moved from a 2nd Gen Oasis to this Paperwhite. I have no regrets. This is a great improvement to me."

Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) $130 $190 Save $60 If you like reading, this Kindle can keep you going for ten weeks on a single charge. Yes, you read that correctly. With 32 GB of onboard storage, you can have literally thousands of books at your fingertips. $130 at Amazon

"I immediately fell in love with it! It’s super cute, and I love the wireless charger and case that came in the bundle," said one reader.

Amazon Amazon Kindle Oasis $185 $280 Save $95 The Kindle Oasis is the creme de la creme of Kindles, with an e-ink screen, ergonomic design, and water-resistant form that makes it safe to use in the bath or the pool. You can even listen to audiobooks on it. $185 at Amazon

"I traded my Kindle Paperwhite for the Kindle Oasis because I missed my page-turning buttons from my very first Kindle. Although my Paperwhite had performed well for years, it was beginning to lag and getting to the next page without a button would often jump several pages ahead. The Oasis is quick, has plenty of options for brightness control, is easy to connect to apps for downloading books and has a quality look and feel," said one buyer.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB) $105 $160 Save $55 Amazon

Top Black Friday Amazon Halo deals

Amazon Halo View $35 $80 Save $45 This budget-friendly fitness tracker measures things like heart rate, sleep score, activity points and blood oxygen levels to help you gauge your overall health. Since it links with Alexa, you can ask for a fitness summary! $35 at Amazon

"I got this watch mostly just to use the tone feature that tells you how you sound to other people. I think it is a cool feature, but really I’ve switched to using this instead of my Apple Watch. It has a lot of cool features and gives you the info in a really simple and easy-to-use way. It has so much information to take advantage of and does a great job telling you ways to do better," one shopper said.

Amazon Amazon Halo Band $35 $70 Save $35 If you don't want a full-fledged fitness tracker on your wrist, the Halo Band acts more like a bracelet that tracks steps, heart rate, sleep time and sleep tracking. It's even swim-proof up to 50 meters, so don't fear the pool! $35 at Amazon

One reviewer said, "Also, I *love* the tonal feature. It's fun, and it's accurate. It can tell when I sound low-energy, disgusted, or skeptical, plus it's a fun thing to mess with my wife about. I mean, she might be telling me why she doesn't want to watch 'Terminator 2,' I can tap my Amazon Halo (reminding her she is wearing hers) and say "What would Halo think? Maybe you're being unsupportive or skeptical." My point is, it's very fun."

Top Black Friday Echo deals

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock $40 $60 Save $20 The Echo Dot is already useful, and sure, Alexa can tell you the time — but glancing at the interface to see what time it is doubles down on the utility. This little sphere gives you full access to all of Alexa's features. $40 at Amazon

According to one customer, "I really like the new changes in the 5th Gen version. The sound is amplified and the quality of the sound is so much better than the previous version — it has a surround, stadium effect, and I'm enjoying my music more on it. The display shows the time, and when I have music on, the volume and sound title appears on the front of the speaker (marquee) when I'm listening to my playlist."

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 15, Full HD 15.6" smart display $170 $250 Save $80 The Echo Show 15 can be used to watch content, display widgets, and keep the family organized. The ability to see your calendar at a glance is super useful, and you can even use it to video chat through Alexa Drop In. $170 at Amazon

"I love that my family of six can easily add their events, reminders and to-do list to this with a simple touch or voice command. Easy setup, and connects to other devices. Total game changer. I went back and forth on the Skylight and this, but Skylight requires a monthly subscription and doesn’t have all the features this Echo Show does! We even love playing family games on it!" one customer said.

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $170 $250 Save $80 Where the Echo Show 15 is for organization, the Echo Show 10 is for video conferencing. it sits on a swivel and can track you around the room to keep you in the center of the frame, all while filling Alexa's role. $170 at Amazon

"I have purchased many Alexa devices, and this is by far my favorite. The entire device acts as a rotating phone!" said one happy customer.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $50 $100 Save $50 Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) $15 $40 Save $25 Amazon

Amazon All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids $30 $60 Save $30 Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids $40 $95 Save $55 Amazon

Top Black Friday deals on other Amazon devices

Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12 Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat $42 $60 Save $18 Amazon

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor $49 $70 Save $21 Amazon

Amazon Luna Controller $40 $70 Save $30 Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

