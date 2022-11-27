Cyber Monday's Amazon device deals are epic — can you say Fire TV Stick Lite for $15?
Before Cyber Monday , Amazon is slashing the prices of its own devices with abandon! Right now is a great time to buy Echo gear, specifically the Echo Show 15. It's by far the most versatile of all of Amazon's products, and it's currently $80 off. Also check out the Echo Dot — it's down to $25, that's 50% off! Pro tip: "Ensure you are getting the absolute best price by stacking deals to maximize savings,” says Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten. Pairing the already-great deals with a cash-back offer from your credit card or through an app like Honey can result in even bigger deals. Ready, set, shop!
Top Black Friday Fire TV deals
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV
According to one shopper, "Cute small TV perfect for a kids room or kitchen. Lightweight and good quality. Worth the monies."
INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021 Model)
"I love this TV! Set [it] up to my home internet connection, and the streaming services were super easy and fast. I have bad eyes and I'm super happy with the picture," said one customer.
Hisense 58-inch Smart Fire TV
"For folks who are after an affordable TV with a simple interface, great picture and a solid design, [this] is absolutely worth investing in. This TV has Firestick interface on board for all your apps and a bright and colorful screen," according to one buyer.
PIONEER 43-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$230$320Save $90
Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$300$530Save $230
Top Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite
"Have been using the Fire Stick Lite for a couple of years now. It is great to transform any TV or monitor that has an HDMI slot into a smart TV. Is also very useful for bringing with you when traveling," said one customer.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
One customer said, "I now have five of these and love how easy they are to install, set up, and the Alexa works great, too. We recently cut the cord from cable, and so far it has been working great. The Wi-Fi reception range seems pretty decent, too: We bought a projector and watch movies in the back yard — so far, no connectivity issues."
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
"I got this to have all my shows and streaming things in one. I absolutely love this device. I can download a myriad of streaming apps and have them all in one place. The buttons on the bottom of the controller are great for easy access, and the microphone is a wonder when wanting to watch videos on YouTube.... I would def recommend this to someone," said one customer.
Top Black Friday Fire Tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet (16GB) + Sleeve + Kids Stylus
One parent said, "It charges faster than the last version and stays charged longer. The setup was painless and I don’t worry about toddler damage because of the kid-resistant case it comes in. If you aren’t against electronic activities for your little ones, this is a great purchase."
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1" (2021 release)
"There's really nothing out there that touches the quality of this tablet if you can snag this when it's on sale. I'd absolutely look into instructions for installing Google Play so you're not missing anything that the Amazon store doesn't cover, but that's not a lot of stuff," one person said.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet$40$60Save $20
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet$120$200Save $80
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8” HD Display, 32 GB$55$100Save $45
Top Black Friday Kindle deals
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB)
One reader called it "peak Kindle": "I moved from a 2nd Gen Oasis to this Paperwhite. I have no regrets. This is a great improvement to me."
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB)
"I immediately fell in love with it! It’s super cute, and I love the wireless charger and case that came in the bundle," said one reader.
Amazon Kindle Oasis
"I traded my Kindle Paperwhite for the Kindle Oasis because I missed my page-turning buttons from my very first Kindle. Although my Paperwhite had performed well for years, it was beginning to lag and getting to the next page without a button would often jump several pages ahead. The Oasis is quick, has plenty of options for brightness control, is easy to connect to apps for downloading books and has a quality look and feel," said one buyer.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB)$105$160Save $55
Top Black Friday Amazon Halo deals
Halo View
"I got this watch mostly just to use the tone feature that tells you how you sound to other people. I think it is a cool feature, but really I’ve switched to using this instead of my Apple Watch. It has a lot of cool features and gives you the info in a really simple and easy-to-use way. It has so much information to take advantage of and does a great job telling you ways to do better," one shopper said.
Amazon Halo Band
One reviewer said, "Also, I *love* the tonal feature. It's fun, and it's accurate. It can tell when I sound low-energy, disgusted, or skeptical, plus it's a fun thing to mess with my wife about. I mean, she might be telling me why she doesn't want to watch 'Terminator 2,' I can tap my Amazon Halo (reminding her she is wearing hers) and say "What would Halo think? Maybe you're being unsupportive or skeptical." My point is, it's very fun."
Top Black Friday Echo deals
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock
According to one customer, "I really like the new changes in the 5th Gen version. The sound is amplified and the quality of the sound is so much better than the previous version — it has a surround, stadium effect, and I'm enjoying my music more on it. The display shows the time, and when I have music on, the volume and sound title appears on the front of the speaker (marquee) when I'm listening to my playlist."
Amazon Echo Show 15, Full HD 15.6" smart display
"I love that my family of six can easily add their events, reminders and to-do list to this with a simple touch or voice command. Easy setup, and connects to other devices. Total game changer. I went back and forth on the Skylight and this, but Skylight requires a monthly subscription and doesn’t have all the features this Echo Show does! We even love playing family games on it!" one customer said.
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
"I have purchased many Alexa devices, and this is by far my favorite. The entire device acts as a rotating phone!" said one happy customer.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen)$50$100Save $50
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)$15$40Save $25
Amazon All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids$30$60Save $30
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids$40$95Save $55
Top Black Friday deals on other Amazon devices
Amazon Smart Plug$13$25Save $12
Amazon Smart Thermostat$42$60Save $18
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor$49$70Save $21
Amazon Luna Controller$40$70Save $30
