Suck up the savings! 15 amazing vacuum deals to shop ahead of Black Friday

No need to wait til Black Friday to score a new new vacuum for less.

If you're looking for a brand-new lean, mean, dirt-busting machine, your timing is perfect. Tons of retailers, like Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and Target, have dropped some spectacular deals ahead of Black Friday, especially in the vacuum category. Everything from high-tech robovacs to lightweight stick vacuums and traditional upright models are on super sale, and we've rounded up the best deals happening how — we’re talking discounts of up to 80%! Keep on scrolling to see them all and make sure to pounce — deals this good are bound to sell out fast.

Best Stick Vacuum Early Black Friday Deals

INSE

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

$100$500Save $400
More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers love this 6-in-1 model. Shop one for yourself while it's 80% off.
$100 at Amazon

This popular stick vacuum has a powerful 145W motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, the battery lasts up to 45 minutes at a pop and its 2-in-1 turbine motorized brush lets it seamlessly transition from carpeting to hard floors. The stick vac even has four LED lights so you can see exactly what needs to be picked up.

It has a five-stage cyclone filtration system equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99 percent of particles. What’s more, the 6-in-1 powerhouse transforms into a portable handheld and comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, a brush tool and an extender tube to help you clean every inch of your home.

  • Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

    $200$260Save $60
    Amazon

  • Prettycare Cordless Stick Vacuum

    $70$150Save $80
    Walmart

  • Tineco Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

    $97$150Save $53
    Walmart

  • Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum | Silver | New

    $400$500Save $100
    Walmart

Best Robot Vacuum Early Black Friday Deals

OKP

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$289$400Save $111
This robovac navigates like a champ and adapts to learn its way around furniture, stairs and pet bowls. Control it all with your voice!
$289 at Amazon

Along with a runtime of 100 minutes, this powerful robot vacuum has four cleaning modes that will eradicate dirt, dust and other debris from both carpets and hard flooring. Using the companion smartphone app, you can schedule the vac to work whenever you want, and you never have to worry about charging it, as the appliance will automatically return to its dock and juice up when its battery is running low. Cool!

Thanks to anti-drop technology, it won't fall down the stairs or careen off an edge. But most of all shoppers love that it lifts dirt, grime and debris quickly, without making a racket. “It’s so quiet and cleans our hardwood floors so well. We have so much crap around the house between tables, chairs, furniture, kids toys and whatnot and it goes around everything not skipping a beat,” raved one.

  • iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

    $649$900Save $251
    Amazon

  • Shark ION Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

    $200$260Save $60
    Target

  • eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum

    $119$300Save $181
    Walmart

  • Lefant 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

    $190$340Save $150
    Amazon

Best Upright Vacuum Early Black Friday Deals

Hoover

Hoover Elite Rewind Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner

$89$119Save $30
Whether your home is mostly carpet, hard flooring or a mix of both, this vac can handle it. Super easy to maneuver, it has an extra-long power cord to minimize the dreaded plugging and unplugging dance.
$89 at Walmart

Hoards of Walmart shoppers have given this heavy-duty model their seal of approval thanks to its strong suction capabilities and HEPA filtration system that traps dust and allergens. It comes with a crevice tool and a dusting brush to make cleaning hard-to-reach places even easier.

Got four-legged friends? Many customers say it’s great for picking up pesky pet hair. “This vacuum is such a game changer,” wrote one. “I have pets and a lot of traffic in my house! I plug this bad boy in and I can clean CLEAN my floors in no time! When they call it a wind tunnel — they mean it! This sucks up all the dirt, and pet hair in minutes!! I love this vacuum so much!”

  • Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum

    $69$90Save $21
    Amazon

  • Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Vacuum

    $107$119Save $12
    Target

  • Dirt Devil Upright Vacuum

    $100$110Save $10
    Wayfair

  • Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Vacuum Cleaner

    $139$200Save $61
    Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

