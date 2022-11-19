The 10 best early Black Friday sales so far — Target, Coach Outlet, Best Buy and more

The deals don't get better than this! (Photo: Target, Coach Outlet, Walmart)

Is your clicking finger starting to itch? Ours, too — we can feel the Black Friday discounts beginning to swell and we are here for all of them, like now. Retailers including Amazon, Coach Outlet and Nordstrom Rack are just as eager and they're happy to shower us with the kinds of bargains we haven't seen since last year. The deals are so good right now, shopping experts urge us to consider all of the sales. “I recommend checking for the product on one to two other retailers to compare the regular price with a potential 'sale' price to ensure you’re actually getting the best deal,” says Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten. Guess that's our signal to go shopping!

The deals — like 45% off a top-notch HD LED TV and 70% off a gorgeous Coach Outlet purse — are worth giving up turkey for, but you don't have to because they're already in full swing. Ready to save some cash? Below are the best early Black Friday sales we've found so far.

Walmart certainly has its way with a price tag. The entire month of November is a Black Friday sale at the mega retailer, and right now you can get access to wildly popular products marked down to prices that'll make your knees buckle. You'll see deep discounts on items like the Dreo Space Heater for $40!

Dreo Dreo Space Heater $40 $70 Save $30 This space heater cranks out heat with 1500W of power, has adjustable fan speeds and can heat up to 200 square feet. It's also lightweight enough that you can carry it from room to room or home to office. $40 at Walmart

Wayfair is the go-to for everything you need to outfit any room for any occasion at easy-on-the-wallet prices. And it's pulling out the stops to get your house ready for the holidays. It's offering up to 70% off home furnishings and appliances with its Pre-Black Friday sale — we're talking doorbuster discounts like over 70% off Ayesha Curry's Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set. It's normally $275, but with this sale it can be yours for only $80!

Target's Black Friday sale is flush with markdowns across categories — new deals are revealed each week with special discounts featured every day. You can find hot products like a HD LED TV for 45% off. What's even better? Target is offering a price match on items if you find them somewhere else at a deeper discount.

Nordstrom Rack is bouncing back from its Clear the Rack Sale with early Black Friday deals — and if you have Uggs on your list, this is the sale you want to check out first. You can snag deals like the Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Line Boots for $50 off! With those kinds discounts, who needs to wait for the Big Day?

Kohl's Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot $100 $150 Save $50 Uggs are turning out to be the 'it' cozy boot of the century (so-far). Everyone on your holiday gift list deserves the snuggly comfort of the soft suede and shearling lining. $100 at Kohl's

Coach Outlet is a reliable source for great sales and on top of the already amazing prices, you get an extra 25% off everything sitewide. Even if you don't need a new bag, the early Black Friday discounts are just too good to not grab a satchel, bucket bag or tote. Take, for instance, the Rowan Satchel. It's $105, down from $350 — that's 70% off!

Coach Outlet Coach Rowan Satchel $105 $350 Save $245 The elegant Rowan Satchel is a classic for a reason. Snag it for someone special on your gift list (you can count yourself as someone special!). $105 at Coach Outlet

The deals are coming in hot from QVC! The retailer is giving us early access to Black Friday deals and new deals are dropping every Friday. QVC knows just what we're looking for — like the popular Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hydration Set for $43 (was $85), but there are a lot more markdowns to check out!

QVC KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer $73 $85 Save $12 Lightweight and portable, this mixer gives you the convenience of doing quick jobs in the kitchen and the confidence to bring your trusted recipes to life. $73 at QVC

Amazon treats us to deals year-round, but the early Black Friday discounts are otherworldly. If you can picture a laptop for less than $150 like this Lenovo Ideapad, you get what kinds of deals we're talking about.

It's a good thing HSN opened up its Black Friday sale ahead of the holidays because it has everything you'll need to perfect your holiday meals. Take these wildly popular knives from Cuisinart — $16 down from $20. That's a deal that will make you feel pretty lucky.

HSN Cuisinart Cuisinart 12-piece Ceramic Knife Set $16 $20 Save $4 The ceramic knife set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. $16 at HSN

Best Buy always delivers some of the best discounts on electronics for Black Friday. OLED TVs were the hot item last year and ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, you can get the LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED TV for only $1,000 — a sweet $300 off!

Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro 14" Laptop $1,599 $1,999 Save $400 Get a crystal-clear picture with an immersive 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and has 1080p FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for sharper video calls. $1,599 at Best Buy

You don't have to be a handyman to appreciate all the great deals Home Depot is doling out — the site is basically a DIYer's candy store right now. You can find all of the top-rated tools and gadgets at discounts that will get your motor purring, like the Milwaukee Ratchet and Impact Wrench Combo Kit for $199 — that's $200 off the regular price.