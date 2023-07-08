Hello, gorgeous: Time to scoop up early Prime Day beauty deals! (Photo: Amazon)

Summer is in full swing, which means it's time for backyard BBQs, trips to the beach and Prime Day shopping, of course! And now that you know when Prime Day is happening (July 11 and 12!), it's important to plan ahead, so you can scoop up all the skincare, makeup and haircare deals your heart desires. To help you find the best bargains possible, we've put together a handy guide to Prime Day beauty deals 2023 below. Be sure to read it before you hit add to cart.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2023 will be happening on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. But the mega-retailer is already dropping early sales for you early birds, just as Trae Bodge, a smart-shopping expert at Truetrae.com, anticipated: “Amazon will often start offering teaser deals before the official Prime Day event."

If you're not a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial now and start saving well in advance of Prime Day. Rather wait? You can sign up for Amazon Prime anytime, including during the event itself — but it's really best to do it in advance. After all, Prime Members get plenty of perks, including free delivery, access to Prime Video, free Prime Gaming and special sale prices all year.

What types of beauty products are likely to be on sale?

“If last year is any indication, you will be able to save on a whole host of beauty and grooming products from skincare to haircare to makeup,” Bodge says. "Brands both large and small will have sales and the discounts will range from 10% to 30%.”

Shannon Dwyer, shopping expert at the deal-finding and cash-back site RetailMeNot, agrees, telling Yahoo Life: “You’ll find a lot of beauty products on sale, from haircare to makeup.” She also says to be on the lookout for the coveted Dyson Airwrap. “This pricey styler is rarely discounted, but we’ve seen it on sale for the last few Amazon Prime Days. I can tell you, it lives up to the hype!”

Should you stock up on cheaper items or splurge on pricey ones?

Bodge advises to shop both! “Obviously, you will save more on more expensive items, so it’s a great opportunity to pick up that high-end hair dryer you’ve been coveting or that expensive face cream you received a sample of. But, if you love certain mass or masstige products and they are on sale, it’s a great opportunity to stock up. Just be mindful of the shelf life of those products and be careful not to overbuy,” she says.

Dwyer says Prime Day is “the perfect time for stocking up on the essentials — such as cotton rounds, Q-tips, hand soap and makeup wipes.” She also added, “More expensive products, such as blow dryers and straighteners, will also be discounted, so if you're in the market for a new hair tool and looking to keep your bathroom fully stocked, this is a great time to shop and save on everything!”

How can you score the best beauty deals?

Dwyer suggests adding your fave deals to your shopping cart ASAP. “Trending items will sell out, so don’t wait if you really want it!” It’s a good idea to start making a list of all the products you would buy if they do go on sale so you can be ready in advance.

Bodge suggests writing an inquiry on one of the message boards on Slickdeals.net about your desired products. “They have a very active deal-seeking community, which could be helpful in locating the best deal. Slickdeals will also have lots of coupons for Prime Day.”

The best early Prime Day 2023 beauty deals

While it's technically not time for official Prime Day sales, the early deals Amazon dropped are pretty impressive. So if you don’t want to wait until next week, see our top picks below. Be sure to bookmark this page — we'll be updating it regularly with all the best discounts and updates as more Prime Day information is released.

Aquasonic Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon Amazon's No. 1 bestselling sonic toothbrush hunts down and eliminates plaque. Its motor delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute and removes up to 10 times more buildup than an ordinary toothbrush. Another impressive number: It's earned nearly 77,000 five-star ratings on Amazon! Save $22 with coupon $38 at Amazon

Xsoul Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon This hair removal device — 65% off for early Prime Day — uses professional-grade "intense pulsed light" technology to zap hair and break the cycle of regrowth. Plus, it comes with a pair of shades to protect you from its hair-zapping rays — and so you can look your very coolest while sporting those smooth gams. Save $130 with coupon $70 at Amazon

REVLON Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush $40 $70 Save $30 This No. 1 bestselling brush lets you dry and style your hair in one go, cutting down on the time it takes to get a salon-level blowout at home. It features four settings — low, medium, high and cool — and a 2.4-inch head size to allow you to get close to the root. $40 at Amazon

Baebody Baebody Eye Gel $21 $35 Save $14 with coupon The main ingredients in this eye beautifier are known hydrators, including jojoba oil, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and cucumber extract. The gel is also infused with licorice root extract to help diminish dark under-eye circles and vitamin E to amp things up with a dose of antioxidants. Save $14 with coupon $21 at Amazon

BELLISSO Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $27 $40 Save $13 The formula — great for both men and women — is jam-packed with good-for-your-locks ingredients, like biotin, zinc collagen peptides and spirulina extract, all of which work together to give you a fuller head of hair. $27 at Amazon

Waterpik Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $70 $100 Save $30 The professional-grade flosser with some 97,700 five-star Amazon fans promises to get your teeth clean and gums flossed — even those hard-to-reach back teeth. The Waterpik is designed to remove 99.9% of plaque and the brand claims that it's actually up to 50% more effective than dental floss alone. To use it, just fill the reservoir with warm water, place the tip in your mouth and get flossing. $70 at Amazon

VieBeauti VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Serum $25 $40 Save $15 with coupon This mega-popular serum promises longer and fuller eyelashes in as little as two weeks. It's fortified with amino acids that support new growth by stimulating circulation to blood vessels around hair follicles. Patchy eyebrows and lash lines are filled in, leaving them looking healthier and lush. Save $15 with coupon $25 at Amazon

L’Oréal Paris L'Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer $9 $11 Save $3 Over 40,000 shoppers say this $9 collagen cream is amazing for making fine lines and wrinkles all but invisible! The fast-acting face cream is packed with powerful ingredients like collagen, shea butter and glycerin, which work together to hydrate, smooth and firm skin, leaving you with a glowing complexion. $9 at Amazon

COSRX Cosrx Snail Mucin $14 $25 Save $11 This hydrating serum went viral on TikTok for leaving users with a glowing epidermis. Not only does it soothe damaged skin, but it also hydrates it and lightens the appearance of dark spots. $14 at Amazon

Embryolisse Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $29 $50 Save $21 A favorite of celebs, makeup artists and shoppers alike, this nourishing French moisturizer has been popular for decades. Its lightweight, creamy formula sinks into the skin quickly and leaves you with a glowing complexion. $29 at Amazon

Colgate Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $20 $25 Save $5 Already a fan of whitening strips? This is even easier. The pen has about a month of uses in it. Paint on your teeth nightly, so it can work while you snooze. $20 at Amazon

TruSkin Naturals TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $39 $49 Save $10 Designed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, this formula contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil. TruSkin’s innovative blend creates a supercharged serum that improves tone and texture and targets signs of aging. $39 at Amazon

Mielle Organics Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp Oil $9 $10 Save $1 Packed with nutrients your hair will love, this treatment can be used every day. The rosemary and mint help to increase blood circulation, which allows for more oxygen to be carried to your scalp. More oxygen, in turn, stimulates your hair follicles, resulting in faster and thicker hair growth. It's a win-win for anyone suffering from hair loss. $9 at Amazon

SimplyVital SimplyVital Face Moisturizer Collagen Cream $23 $40 Save $17 The fast-acting face cream contains powerful ingredients like retinol, collagen and hyaluronic acid which work together to hydrate, smooth and firm skin, leaving you with a radiant complexion. It’s also infused with antioxidant-rich avocado oil and jojoba oil, which help soothe and protect your skin. $23 at Amazon

Neutrogena Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Face Moisturizer $17 $29 Save $13 Packed with retinol, this moisturizer is a superhero in your skincare cabinet. It also includes hyaluronic acid. The acid plumps, hydrates and leaves the skin with a dewy finish. It combats any irritation from the retinol, making it a perfect pairing. And even though the moisturizer is gentle on the complexion, it's best to use only during your nighttime routine, followed by a moisturizer with sunscreen in the morning. $17 at Amazon

DERMORA Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask $20 $23 Save $3 Gold eye patches are all over Instagram, and this set is a bestseller. You'll score 20 pairs of brightening eye gel patches. Simply stick them on to help combat puffy eyes and dark under-eye circles. Travel packs allow you to use these on the go. $20 at Amazon

FOREO Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush $142 $219 Save $77 The Foreo Luna 3 is clinically proven to remove up to 99.5% of dirt, oil and sweat lurking on your skin. Its soft silicone bristles are hygienic and don't need replacing over time. Prime members save 50% off right now! $142 at Amazon

BEAKEY Beakey 5 Pcs Makeup Sponges Set $6 $13 Save $7 with coupon Who says you need to pay $20 for a makeup sponge? This set of 5 costs just $6 with the on-page coupon. Nearly 70,000 shoppers swear by these No. 1 bestellling sponges for an airbrushed look. Save $7 with coupon $6 at Amazon

Maybelline New York Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara $8 $12 Save $4 Meghan Markle swears by this affordable Maybelline mascara and even introduced it to her makeup artist. Over 83,000 five-star reviewers agree with her on this one. undefined $8 at Amazon

