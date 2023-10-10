Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days Start Today, With Great Deals on Studio Equipment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.



What Are Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days?

Every year, Amazon’s Prime Day offers thousands of deals on the site’s products, from electronics to books and art supplies. This year, in addition to its July 2023 Prime Day sale, Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day, officially called Prime Big Deal Days, today and tomorrow. The 48-hour event began at midnight PST last night, and will conclude at 11:59 pm PST tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11.



What’s the Catch?



To get access to the deals (or most of the deals), however, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.



Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. Its benefits include faster shipping on Amazon orders, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to Amazon’s streaming entertainment. You can also pick up a free 30-day trial of Prime here.



What’s on Sale?



Prime Big Deal Days have deals across all of Amazon’s categories, including gadgets and tech for artists. Many of these deals are Lightning Deals, lasting only a few hours. A word of advice: Move fast, as the most desirable products will sell out quickly.



This year, Amazon has created a way to (maybe) get ahead of the line on deals. Its new “Invite-Only Deals” program will allow Prime members to request an invitation to snag products that are expected to sell out. But you’ll have to go to that product’s page and click on the “Request Invite” button. Amazon says it does this for products where quantities are limited, and also that they will not be able to grant all requests. If you are invited, you’ll be able to buy this item (only one per customer!) at the deal price during the Prime Big Deal Days event.



And don’t forget to look elsewhere! Other retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are expected to hold their own October shopping events. We’ll be keeping an eye out for additional deals from these and other vendors and letting you know what we find. Again, you need to be a subscriber to take advantage of some deals. It’s free to become a Target Circle member, but you’ll need to pay $12.95 per month or $98 annually for a Walmart+ membership (although like Amazon, Walmart has a 30-day free trial available).



What’s On Sale Right Now?



For the next two days, we’ll be tracking great deals here and here for the home and studio as they become available. Some, but not all, can only be accessed by Prime members, though with Prime membership you’ll get free shipping. See our picks below and check back in with us often to find our favorite Prime Big Deal Days deals and discounts. Happy browsing!



Get 33% off an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite-BUY FOR $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Now with a 6.8″ display and adjustable warm light – Black

Price: $149.99 $99.99

Buy On Amazon



It is hard to beat the quality and dependability of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite. This model has a 6.8-inch glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life. It also comes with a water-resistant exterior, to withstand moisture and water.



Save $100 on Bose Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones-BUY FOR $279.

Bose Headphones 700, Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Microphone for Clear Calls and Alexa Voice Control, Black

Price: $379.00 $279.00

Buy On Amazon



Bose has been making noise-cancelling headphones for many years, and is continually tweaking its technology. This model comes with 11 levels of active noise cancelling and a built-in mic that adapts to noisy environments. It’s also compatible with smart voice technologies, like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s made of lightweight stainless steel and has tilted earcups for a comfortable fit.



Get 30% off a Canon EOS M200 Compact Mirrorless Camera With Lens-BUY FOR $384.99 with a Prime membership

Canon EOS M200 Compact Mirrorless Digital Vlogging Camera with EF-M 15-45mm Lens, Vertical 4K Video Support, 3.0-inch Touch Panel LCD, Built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Technology, Black

Price: $549.00

Buy On Amazon



This Canon EOS interchangeable-lens camera is much small and lighter than its full-frame mirrorless models, and it comes with a 24.1-megapixel CMOS (APS-C-sized) image sensor, which is smaller than the full-frame models. But it has some excellent features, including the ability to shoot 4K-resoultion video, 4K time-lapse movies, Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus technology, a 3.0-Inch swiveling touchscreen display, and built-in bluetooth and Wi-Fi. What’s more it comes with an EF-M 15-45mm lens.



Save 47% on an Insignia 32-Inch Smart TV-BUY FOR $79.99

INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-32F201NA23, 2022 Model)

Price: $149.99 $79.99

Buy On Amazon



This small, 32-inch HDTV is made by Insignia, which is Best Buy’s in-house brand. Like with many Insignia TVs, this no-nonsense model isn’t for those who are looking for a lot of bells and whistles. However, it has 720p resolution and comes with an Alexa remote control, so that you can easily control your entertainment, search across apps, switch inputs, and more using just your voice. It also comes with Amazon Fire TV streaming experience built-in.



Get 20% off a Google Pixel 7a Unlocked Android Phone-BUY FOR $399.00 with a Prime membership

Google Pixel 7a – Unlocked Android Cell Phone with Wide Angle Lens and 24-Hour Battery – 128 GB – Snow

Price: $490.59

Buy On Amazon



If you’re not a fan of Apple products and are in the market for a reasonably priced phone, the Google Pixel 7a phone is a great option. It is fast, secure, and has a number of enticing features. It has excellent battery life, and an excellent camera—its Tensor G2’s advanced image processing makes it easy to shoot good photos in low light. And it even offers enhancements that it claims can fix blurry images, and remove distracting subjects in the Google Photos app. This model also comes with 8 GBs of RAM, 128 GBs of storage.



Save 24% on an Apple 2021 10.2-Inch iPad-BUY FOR $303.00

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Space Gray with AppleCare+ (2 Years)

Price: $398.00 $303.00

Buy On Amazon



This 2021 version of the Apple iPad comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, an 8-megapixel back camera and a 12-megapixels front camera. This deal also includes two years of AppleCare+ for iPad, which covers repairs and offers technical support.



Get 60% off a Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 3-Camera Security System-BUY FOR $99.99 with a Prime membership (Invite-Only Deal)

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) – wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera, two-year battery life, motion detection, set up in minutes – 3 camera system

Price: $249.99

Buy On Amazon



ideal for monitoring your home or studio day or night, Blink’s third-generation outdoor HD security camera is a versatile, wireless security camera with infrared night vision for seeing subjects more clearly in dim lighting. It has an excellent battery life and runs on just two AA lithium batteries (included). And you can store video clips and photos in the cloud with Blink’s subscription plan. This sale allows you to buy three camera units at a 60% discount.



Save 56% on an Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 Release) Smart Display-BUY FOR $39.99

All-new Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) | Smart display with deeper bass and clearer sound | Charcoal

Price: $89.99 $39.99

Buy On Amazon



The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display helps keep you organized as well as connected, letting you set alarms and timers and check your calendar or the weather. And you can do all of that with voice commands as well. You can even check in on your family, since there’s a built-in camera, or, if you have a video doorbell, you can see who’s at the front door. The audio has been improved so you can stream your favorite music or podcasts, and it has a 5.5-inch display for viewing your favorite shows. And it has privacy controls, including a mic/camera off button.



Get 43% off an OXO Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer-BUY FOR $59.99

OXO Good Grips Thermocouple Thermometer

Price: $104.95 $59.99

Buy On Amazon



If you entertain friends, family, and art-world colleagues often, you’ll want to a good cooking thermometer. This OXO model is easy to use and provides temperature readings in 2-3 seconds with an accuracy of 0.9°F. It also has a waterproof body and generous probe notch are easy to clean. It runs on AAA batteries (included).



Save 32% on a Robot Roomba i4 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum-BUY FOR $271.00 with an Amazon Prime Membership

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum – Clean by Room with Smart Mapping Compatible with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, Carpet and Hard Floors

Price: $399.99 $271.38

Buy On Amazon



Keeping your studio or home clean is much easier with a robot vacuum. And of you are an artist, there’s a lot to like about this Roomba model, which can navigate around clutter. It also has a 20% larger battery than previous models and comes with Wi-Fi. Best of all, it works with voice technologies, like Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. So, confronted with an unexpected studio visit, you can use commands like “Tell Roomba to clean the art studio” and it will immediately go into action.



Save 55% on an Amazon Echo Pop-BUY FOR $17.99

Introducing Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal

Price: $39.99 $17.99

Buy On Amazon



This lightweight, compact wireless speaker is powered with Alexa voice technology. So you can easily play music or podcasts via your favorite streaming music providers, like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. You can also connect via Bluetooth to stream music as well. Choose from four colors, including basic black.



Get 60% off an Arlo Wired VIdeo Doorbell Keurig -BUY FOR $59.99

Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell – HD Video, 180° View, Night Vision, 2 Way Audio, DIY Installation (wiring required), Security Camera, Doorbell Camera, Home Security Cameras, Black – AVD1001B

Price: $149.99 $59.99

Buy On Amazon



Arlo, a company that is a respected name in the world of security cameras, also makes video doorbells. This one connects to your home Wi-Fi network and provides you with HD video (with HDR technology), a very wide 180-degree angle of view, and color night vision. It also has two-way audio, or you can respond to visitors with pre-recorded quick reply to messages. Note: This is a wired doorbell and doorbell chime, which requires existing electrical wiring. See the website for more info.

