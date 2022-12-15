Never lose your phone or keys again: Tile trackers are up to 35% off and they arrive by Xmas

When you’re in a hurry to get out the door, there’s nothing worse than finding yourself in a frenzied search for your keys, phone or wallet. Thanks to the geniuses who created Tile trackers, though, you’ll never have to miss your ride or be late to appointments again just because of absentmindedness.

Just attach these slim Bluetooth devices to your most important items, then sync them up to a smartphone app. They’ll help you find your missing stuff instantly. Plus, there are a whole bunch of them on sale at Amazon, including the Slim, the Mate, and even the Sticker. Oh, and they'll get to you in time for the big day.

Never again lose your wallet, phone, keys... (Photo: Amazon)

How does it work? Download the Tile app, sync it up to the Tile into an empty card slot in your wallet and toss it in your backpack. Then rest easy knowing that if you misplace that item, you can simply log into the app and prompt it to sound a (pretty loud) alarm as long as you’re within 250 feet of Bluetooth range. But what if you lose the Tile itself, you ask? An entire, fully anonymous Tile Tracker community is on call to help — these users all have the ability to send location updates to your phone. There’s strength in numbers!

Tile Tile Slim $25 $35 Save $10 Slip it into a card holder, pocket or wallet, and say hello to peace of mind. $25 at Amazon

Take it from this happy customer: "My wallet was lost. I kept getting pings about its whereabouts around town. Finally was able to track it to a garbage can. Never would have known if I hadn't heard the song. So gross digging it out, but got it back!"

Another user chimes in: "This is the perfect solution for people who live alone, don’t have a second household phone, and need to locate their cell phone. I mislay my phone somewhere in the house and need to locate it. Pressing any of the key tiles does just that. Easy to install app. Also need to locate my mail box key often as I have to walk outside to a group of community mailboxes. Usually leave key in some jacket pocket, but can’t remember what I wore last. Takes me right to it. Great gift too. Works for me!"

Plus, these puppies are water-resistant, so there's no need to worry about them getting bested by rain or steamy conditions at the gym. At this bargain price, the Tile would make a great gift, or for yourself.

Tile Tile Mate $18 $25 Save $7 Constantly misplacing your keys? Clip this on your keyring, and you'll never turn your house upside down every time your car keys go missing ever again. $18 at Amazon

It's not just for keys, either: The Tile Mate is a fantastic way to keep track of your bike, gym bag, or luggage. Some reviewers even keep one on their pet's collar for peace of mind.

"We use the Tile to track our indoor/outdoor kitty Kismet," shared a shopper. "It has a great battery life. It has stayed on his collar even during his treks through the woods. We worry much less about finding him when we need to bring him in at night or before thunderstorms."

Tile Tile Sticker $20 $30 Save $10 Can't stop misplacing your remote? The Tile Sticker is great for household items — just place it on anything from your phone to your favorite water bottle, and never spend hours searching for them again. $20 at Amazon

"I had my attorney draw up divorce papers because my wife could never put the TV remote back where it belongs," shared a shopper. "Sometimes the remote was under the couch cushions. Sometimes it was in a kitchen drawer. Sometimes, it would be upstairs! It drove me absolutely insane. But she decided to buy this Tile device for me one day and it has saved our marriage. I haven’t felt that level of rage in a long time."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

