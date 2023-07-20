When 230,000+ Amazon shoppers rave about $19 wireless earbuds, we listen. So should you.

Now hear this: Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds have more than 230,000 perfect five-star reviews from verified buyers on Amazon. If that doesn’t grab your attention, try this: They’re on sale for a ridiculous $19 (down from $40). So what's making Amazon shoppers fall in love with these buds? It's their superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of 8mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, crystal clear sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us: These earbuds sound better than the ones that came with your phone.

Tozo Tozo T10 Waterproof Wireless Earbuds $19 $40 Save $21 These buds provide premium sound even under water — they're waterproof up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Enjoy over 10 hours of jamming from a single charge — and a total playtime of 45 hours with the included charging case. $19 at Amazon

Just listen to users gushing over these under-$20 buds.

“I was immediately impressed with the sound quality, as it was better than the wired earphones that came with my Samsung Galaxy S9. With my previous earphones, I would have a hard time hearing the majority of audio even at maximum volume,” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “However, using these, I rarely find myself putting the volume above the standard warning you receive when placing the volume too high.”

Believe it or not, most premium wireless earbuds are not waterproof, which does not bode well for sweaty workouts. But these Tozo T10s are. In fact, they can be submerged in up to 65 feet of water without damage. They’re safe for showering too — and that’s something Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds cannot do.

This: buds for you. (Photo: Amazon)

“Two must-have wireless earbud features for me are wireless charging and a robust waterproof rating. These buds fit the bill, and at a very reasonable price,” said a fit fan. “I use these every day during my workout and I've never had a problem with them falling out. I also wear them in the shower, and so far the waterproofing has held up.”

Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds have it all — premium audio, high-quality design, long battery life, fast charging and waterproofing — at an unreal price.

“I bought these for my wife. She has a busy job and needs to talk on the phone a lot. These sound better than my Apple AirPods,” raved a five-star reviewer. “The sound is crisp, and when we tried talking on the phone there was no echo.”

TOZO Tozo T10 Wireless Earbuds $22 $40 Save $18 Basic black not stylish enough for ya? Just two bucks more will score you this khaki version. $22 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

