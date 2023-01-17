Beats, AirPods, and more are on sale -- starting at just $16!

Looking for a new set of earbuds or headphones? Perfect timing! (Photo: Amazon)

Noise-cancelling headphones can cut out a lot of unpleasant sounds, whether it's the neighbors cutting their grass at a truly unholy hour or your kids playing just a bit too loud in the other room while you're on a conference call. And if you just need a new set of 'phones to hear your favorite tunes better? You're still set. These are some of the best deals on earbuds and headphones we've seen in a while, all gathered in one place! Check out these great deals like 35% off Beats and more — starting at just $16.

Bluetooth headphones

We got the beat, on bargains. (Photo: Amazon)

These wireless Beats are on sale for just $229 — that’s 35% off! The wireless headphones feature the crisp, clear audio you’d expect from the perennially popular brand. Apple's W1 chip and industry-leading Bluetooth technology keep you connected when you're far afield with fewer drop-outs. No humming from your air conditioner or thrum from the washing machine; it’s just you and your music. They boast an epic 22 hours of battery power and they come in an array of awesome colors (this deal is for the Matte Black variety).

Thousands of positive reviews are in: "I love these things!" said one reviewer. "Great noise-canceling capability and the range of its Bluetooth signal is awesome! I can have my phone or laptop in the room and get up and walk away, like out to the mailbox and around to the back of the house and it doesn't miss a beat! Comfortable, too!"

Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $229 $350 Save $121 These headphones not only work with both Android and iOS devices, but they also deliver a whopping 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. $229 at Amazon

Need more Bluetooth headphones? We've got you.

Prtukyt 6S Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $19 $22 Save $3 See at Amazon

Zihinic Bluetooth Headphones $26 $39 Save $13 with 5% coupon See at Amazon

Kvidio Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear $27 $36 Save $9 See at Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones

Save 24 percent on Apple's popular buds. (Photo: Amazon)

These iPods are an Amazon bestseller, and we're not surprised. With their small footprint, they're easy to wear and carry. Their noise canceling allows you to traverse the streets with the clear sound of only your tunes or that important phone call in your ear. And they feature Transparency Mode for when you need to interact with the world around you.

"These little things pack one hell of a punch!" raved an informed fan. "Apple’s new noise cancellation and transparency modes lay the groundwork for a new generation of wireless headphones. Yes, others may have used similar technology before, but Apple’s simplistic UI made for the AirPods Pro makes the experience so much better than what other companies offer.” And they’re on sale for just $224, down from $249.

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $225 $249 Save $24 These 1st-gen AirPods might not be the most recent, but they still pack a great value with active noise cancellation and three different ear tip sizes. $225 at Amazon

Looking for more noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds?

Tozo Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $34 $80 Save $46 See at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life P3i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) $80 $120 Save $40 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Wireless earbuds and headphones

Your new best buds are 50 bucks off! (Photo: Walmart)

Earbud shoppers are looking for excellent audio, first and foremost. These Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — which are on sale for just $125 in basic black — offer crisp sound and punchy bass for up to an impressive 11 hours per charge (plus get an additional 11 hours with the included wireless charging case). That's nearly a full day of use! No time for a full charge? You can actually get an hour of playback with a three-minute quick boost. This comes in handy when you're about to go for a run and your buds are at zero.

Calls sound crystal clear thanks to three microphones (two outer and one inner) that reduce ambient noise even in a busy location. One buyer already bought three. "These are REALLY, REALLY GREAT QUALITY ear buds. I lost my first pair and bought them again. About ready to buy them again because I put one in my pants pocket, washed pants and forgot to take it out. It came out ok, second time, dead. One good one left. It fits real well in the ear."

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Wireless Earbuds $125 $140 Save $15 A lot of earbuds claim long battery life, but that's over multiple charges. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ provide 11 hours of battery life on one charge, and another 11 hours from the case. $125 at Amazon

Looking for more earbuds? Don't worry; we've got you covered.

Tozo A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 with 15% coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds, V5.3 Headphones $20 $130 Save $110 See at Amazon

Jrwaro Wireless Earbuds $17 $80 Save $63 See at Amazon

Golrex Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds $42 $90 Save $48 See at Amazon

