Eagle-Eyed Fans Say Travis Kelce Has A Photo of Taylor Swift As His Phone Background

On Friday, Travis Kelce was seen dancing to "Shake It Off" in the stands at the World Series game.

Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on his phone background and claim that it's a photo of Taylor Swift.

As for which photo, there's some speculation, but it seems to be one from Taylor's recent Eras Tour concert film premiere.

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn't make a public appearance this past weekend, Travis was seen dancing to "Shake It Off" in the stands at the World Series game on Friday.

🎥| Travis Kelce dancing to Shake It Off at the Rangers World Series Game tonight pic.twitter.com/Pj8FCGypkZ — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) October 28, 2023

And while, at first glance, this is simply Travis being cute, per Just Jared, fans wasted no time zooming in on his phone background and deciding that it's 100 percent a photo of Taylor.

Travis is so me because I also have Taylor as my lockscreen — Living Eras Era🩵✨1989 (@Himaani__) October 28, 2023

Travis having a pic of Taylor as his wallpaper, OH WE WON pic.twitter.com/5fscCZEAA1 — KARYN (@Kimfox1Fox) October 28, 2023

As for which photo, there's some speculation, but it definitely seems to be one from her recent Eras Tour concert film premiere:

i think it’s this picture? looking at his phone it looks like she’s looking at the camera rather than down and to the side to me pic.twitter.com/b6x2G6RgQj — Alex ⸆⸉ (@AllTooAlexxx) October 28, 2023

And speaking of the Eras Tour, Travis' vibes at the World Series might be a pretty good indication of what's to come should he show up for the international leg of Taylor's tour in a few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Per an Entertainment Tonight source, "Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

What specific dates, you ask? Turns out, the Chiefs have some time off during week 10 of the NFL season, which happens to line up perfectly with Taylor's upcoming shows in Buenos Aires on November 9 through 11. No full-blown confirmation that Travis will be there, but it definitely seems likely!

You Might Also Like