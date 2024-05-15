E-bike program provides transportation aid

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Nonprofit PikeRide program said it has doubled the number of participants in its newest community program.

The nonprofit’s PikeRide+ program provides low-income residents with a leased e-bike for $25 a month. Qualified individuals who earn less than 80% of the area median income are provided with access to their own PikeRide e-bike and charger.

In its first 2024 quarter, 32 participants collectively rode 1,548 miles during the coldest months of the year and saved an estimated 655 pounds of CO2. Officials said the program frees up funds for essentials, offers an affordable mobility option, and acts as a healthy way of moving through the community.

PikeRide serves Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs with planet friendly and cost-effective bicycles to help individuals get around. The nonprofit offers annual, monthly, and seasonal memberships in addition to 24-hour passes and single-trip options.

At the moment, the program expands into seven ZIP codes within Colorado Springs. Individuals interested in a membership or applying to the PikeRide+ program can go to pikeride.org for more information.

