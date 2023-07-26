This New E-Bike Looks a Lot Like the Tesla Cybertruck—and That’s the Point

Tesla isn’t the only company with a cyberpunk-inspired EV on the way.

U.K. startup WAU has just unveiled a high-performance e-bike called the Cyber, according to New Atlas. The bold two-wheeler may not elicit the same level of anticipation as the similarly named Tesla Cybertruck, but it still looks like something worth getting excited about.

The first thing most people will notice about the Cyber is its brash design. WAU’s latest creation is easily one of the more striking e-bikes available on the market. It has an aggressively styled body—particularly its imposing frame, dramatic lighting package and 24-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tires—that are sure to remind plenty of people of Tesla’s battery-powered pickup. Thanks to these features, the two-wheeler looks more like a muscular dirt bike from the future than a traditional bicycle.

The Cyber is more than just a good-looking e-bike, though. WAU, which stands for We Are Underdogs, is releasing three versions of the vehicle. The first has a 250-watt mid-drive motor and a 15.5-mph top speed, the second a 750-watt mid-drive motor and a 28-mph top speed and the third a 5,000-watt mid-drive motor and a 55-mph top speed. All three versions come with a 10-speed Shimano gearset, though the most powerful model, which is more of a moped than bike and requires a special license, swaps out pedals for footpegs.

If you’re wondering why someone would possibly choose the 250-watt Cyber over the 5,000-watt model, the answer probably comes down to range. All three versions of the bike come with high-capacity battery packs with Samsung 21700 cells, but the 250-watt model has a 48-volt battery that’s good for up to 200 miles between charges. Meanwhile, the 750-watt model’s 52-volt battery has a range of up to 160 miles, while the 5,000-watt model’s 60-volt battery has a range of 60 miles. All three bikes can still be ridden even after their battery has run out, too.

The Cyber is currently up for pre-order on IndieGogo if your interest has been piqued. The campaign is already fully funded, but early bird pricing is still available through the end of next week. All three-models are currently available for $2,999, which is $2,000 less than they will cost at launch. There are several add-ons available for purchase if you want to fix yours up, too. Deliveries of the e-bikes are expected to begin in February 2024.

