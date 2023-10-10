This stick vacuum really sucks — save $170 on the cordless Dyson V8 Origin+
What is it?
Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With the super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And, potentially the biggest perk of all, it's cordless. Right now you can score this powerful home cleaner for only $250 during the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sale event.
Engineered for everyday quick cleaning, this fan favorite takes on stubborn dirt and dust with ease.
Why is it a good deal?
Dyson vacuums, due to their quality and trusted-brand status, are generally a pretty penny when sold for full price. The Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vac typically goes for $419 at Walmart, but you can currently score it for 40% off. We're not sure when we'll see it this discounted again.
Why do I need this?
If you want to usher in the chillier months of the year by deep cleaning your home, the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vacuum is a must. Engineered for everyday quick cleaning, the vac takes on stubborn dirt and dust with ease. Using a powerful suction, this mighty machine tackles both carpets and hard floors, while easily accessing the hardest-to-reach areas of your home. It's completely versatile too. Convert it to a handheld and watch it clean your car, stairs and upholstery like a champ.
We absolutely hate when human and pet hair gets wrapped around our vacuum's brush bar (we bet you do, too). The Dyson uses a special de-tangling Motobar cleaner head to make sure that exact pet peeve doesn't happen. Hooray! It also has an advanced, whole-machine filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust while expelling cleaner, fresh air.
Oh, and if we haven't mentioned it enough, the Dyson is cord-free.
What reviewers say:
The Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great way to suck up just about any mess you encounter. Walmart shoppers agree calling it "lightweight and very powerful," "amazing" and the "best little vacuum I have."
"I will forever buy Dyson!" gushed one five-star reviewer. "As much as I've spent on replacing the others, I could have had a Dyson long ago. I regret not buying one sooner. Three kids, a dog and living on a ranch makes for a dirty floor — this takes a huge load off of my shoulders."
"This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. It's great if you have pet hair!"
Another commenter noted that the vac doesn't need to be charged too often: "Perfect vacuum for my 1,300-square-foot home. I can clean the whole house on one charge. And the new roller keeps hair from accumulating."
This shopper urged others to "cut the cord," adding "I totally love this vacuum. Everyone needs to go cordless — it's just so much easier! I find I reach for the vacuum so much more often because it's so easy."
This cordless vac will even transform into a handheld for cleaning dirt and dust from furniture and other high places.
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
