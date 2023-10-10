This stick vacuum really sucks — save $170 on the cordless Dyson V8 Origin+

What is it?

Hate lugging a heavy vacuum up and down your stairs? With the super-lightweight Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vac, you don't have to! Its sleek design is a huge upgrade from those bulky dirt-busters of yore, and it even transforms into a handheld for lifting debris from furniture and higher surfaces. If you have pets, you'll be pleased to know its filtration system traps allergens for more breathable air. And, potentially the biggest perk of all, it's cordless. Right now you can score this powerful home cleaner for only $250 during the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sale event.

Why is it a good deal?

Dyson vacuums, due to their quality and trusted-brand status, are generally a pretty penny when sold for full price. The Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vac typically goes for $419 at Walmart, but you can currently score it for 40% off. We're not sure when we'll see it this discounted again.

Why do I need this?

If you want to usher in the chillier months of the year by deep cleaning your home, the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vacuum is a must. Engineered for everyday quick cleaning, the vac takes on stubborn dirt and dust with ease. Using a powerful suction, this mighty machine tackles both carpets and hard floors, while easily accessing the hardest-to-reach areas of your home. It's completely versatile too. Convert it to a handheld and watch it clean your car, stairs and upholstery like a champ.

We absolutely hate when human and pet hair gets wrapped around our vacuum's brush bar (we bet you do, too). The Dyson uses a special de-tangling Motobar cleaner head to make sure that exact pet peeve doesn't happen. Hooray! It also has an advanced, whole-machine filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust while expelling cleaner, fresh air.

Oh, and if we haven't mentioned it enough, the Dyson is cord-free.

Crumbs are no match for the Dyson V8 Origin+. (Photo: Walmart)

What reviewers say:

The Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great way to suck up just about any mess you encounter. Walmart shoppers agree calling it "lightweight and very powerful," "amazing" and the "best little vacuum I have."

"I will forever buy Dyson!" gushed one five-star reviewer. "As much as I've spent on replacing the others, I could have had a Dyson long ago. I regret not buying one sooner. Three kids, a dog and living on a ranch makes for a dirty floor — this takes a huge load off of my shoulders."

"This is the best vacuum ever," raved a five-star fan. "Yes, it is cordless, but it's not just for quick cleaning. I use it to clean my entire house. The attachments work well too. It's great if you have pet hair!"

Another commenter noted that the vac doesn't need to be charged too often: "Perfect vacuum for my 1,300-square-foot home. I can clean the whole house on one charge. And the new roller keeps hair from accumulating."

This shopper urged others to "cut the cord," adding "I totally love this vacuum. Everyone needs to go cordless — it's just so much easier! I find I reach for the vacuum so much more often because it's so easy."

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Vacuums:

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Eureka Airspeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $44 $99 Save $55 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner $109 $620 Save $511 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369 $85 $124 Save $39 See at Walmart

ionvac ZipVac $24 $49 Save $25 See at Walmart

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordfree Vacuum Cleaner $410 $530 Save $120 See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment:

Onn 24-Inch Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

TCL 32-Inch Smart TV $108 $148 Save $40 See at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV $248 $319 Save $71 See at Walmart

Onn 75-Inch Smart TV $498 $578 Save $80 See at Walmart

Tech:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $129 $159 Save $30 See at Walmart

Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers $18 $100 Save $82 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $89 $129 Save $40 See at Walmart

Sony Noise Canceling Headphones $265 $348 Save $83 See at Walmart

Sgin 15.6-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 See at Walmart

Home:

Mainstays Cooling Bed Pillow, Standard/Queen, 2-Pack $11 $18 Save $7 See at Walmart

Meritlife Extra Thick Queen Cooling Mattress Topper $55 $129 Save $74 See at Walmart

Beautyrest Silver Aquacool Memory Foam Pillow $38 $54 Save $16 See at Walmart

Serta So Huge Oversized Fleece Blanket $25 $40 Save $15 See at Walmart

Novilla Serenity 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, Queen $290 $705 Save $415 See at Walmart

WhatsBedding 3-Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set, Queen $35 $173 Save $138 See at Walmart

Kitchen:

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker $49 $59 Save $10 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick 8-Piece Pots and Pans Set $68 $240 Save $172 See at Walmart

Nespresso by DeLonghi Vertuo Next Premium Coffee and Espresso Maker $110 $180 Save $70 See at Walmart

Cosori Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven $99 $199 Save $100 See at Walmart

Vavsea 600W Juicer Machine $60 $300 Save $240 See at Walmart

Rachael Ray 15-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $99 $129 Save $30 See at Walmart

Style:

Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Drop Dangle Earrings $18 $136 Save $118 See at Walmart

Moshu V-Neck Sweater $25 $35 Save $10 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Isabel 18k White Gold Teardrop Crystal Earrings $19 $150 Save $131 See at Walmart

Terra & Sky Women's Plus Size Skinny Jeans $11 $23 Save $12 See at Walmart

Crocs Women's Baya Platform Clog Sandal $30 $60 Save $30 See at Walmart

Beauty:

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $19 $70 Save $51 See at Walmart

CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Serum $13 $20 Save $7 See at Walmart

Nioxin System 5 Cleanser Shampoo & Scalp Therapy Conditioner Duo $39 $93 Save $54 See at Walmart

Fairywill Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush, Dual Pack $33 $60 Save $27 See at Walmart