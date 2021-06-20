The slim, cordless Dyson V8 Absolute vac has some seriously savage suction — and it’s $100 off for the 4th of July

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is surprisingly ferocious. (Photo: Dyson)

The Dyson V8 Absolute may not look like a force to be reckoned with, but this lightweight stick vac is actually a heavy-duty, deep-cleaning beast. It’s a Dyson, after all, so it’s built for powerful suction—but this one is also nimble enough to navigate even the tightest corners.

We found this lean, mean cleaning machine on sale—$350 as opposed to the usual $450—but you’ll have to pounce soon, because it's only valid through July 3.

You may be wondering how such a compact creature can stand up to deep-seated dirt. How does the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum compare to a full-sized upright vacuum? Same thing, different packaging. This vacuum uses a powerful, patented digital motor designed to devour even the most deeply ingrained debris.

Dyson V8 Absolute (Photo: Dyson)

It uses two fierce modes to clean up as efficiently as possible. In Powerful Suction mode, it provides 40 minutes of unbeatable deep-cleaning prowess, and in Max mode it takes things into overdrive with seven minutes of ultra-powerful performance. All the while, a whole-vacuum filtration system captures allergens (we’re looking at you, Fluffy) and replenishes your environment with clean, fresh air.

Dyson V8 Absolute (Photo: Dyson)

If you think this is just an incredibly powerful, cordless stick vacuum, though, you’re sorely mistaken. Nope, the Dyson V8 Absolute is a chameleon, too, with five versatile attachments that let you tackle every spot imaginable with ease.

Go to town on food spills, filthy baseboards, forgotten under bed spaces and more challenging scenarios using a soft roller tool, mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool, and mini soft dusting tool. It even transforms into a handheld vac in one simple motion.

Dyson V8 Absolute (Photo: Dyson)

The Dyson V8 Absolute also comes with a docking station, of course, where the vacuum’s lithium-ion battery takes about five hours to charge—and stays that way for 40 minutes. But the hygienic Dyson V8 Dirt Ejector might be the coolest feature of all: dust and debris that’s been trapped in the vacuum’s airtight container is pushed out by the ejector, so you never have to get your hands dirty.

Story continues

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.