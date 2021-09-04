Clean up for Labor Day! Dyson's cult-fave V7 Absolute and V8 Fluffy models are both $100 off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dust doesn't stand a chance. (Photo: Dyson)

Let's face it: Dysons are the Maseratis of vacuums. But like the luxury car brand, Dysons certainly aren't cheap. Well, they're a whole lot cheaper now! For Labor Day weekend, the wildly popular Dyson V7 Absolute and Dyson V8 Fluffy models are both $100 off.

The V7 masterfully deep-cleans both carpets and hardwood, thanks to the intense suction that pulls out pet hair, hair, dust bunnies and more. It’s gentle on all types of flooring, and shoppers are hooked.

Says one: "First-time Dyson owner and will never go back to a regular vacuum. My husband and I fight over this amazing machine. We start with the intention of just vacuuming a small section, but it leads to vacuuming the entire house in under 30 minutes because it is such a pleasant chore! A plus is that our two dogs and six-month-old daughter don't mind us vacuuming because it's so quiet and quick!"

$250 $350 at Dyson

Vacuuming just might become your favorite chore. (Photo: Dyson)

It'll run up to 30 minutes fade-free on a single charge, and cleaning out the dust bin has never been easier (or more hygienic) — all you have to do is push a lever and the trash empties itself. The V7 is packed with extras, including a dust brush to tackle dirt on screens, a crevice tool to clean edges, and even a mini motorized tool for your car. It can transform into a handheld or reach high places with one smooth, fluid motion.

The vac comes with a docking station (which you can attach to your wall) for easy charging and has two power modes — "max" for six minutes of intense suction, and "powerful" for a longer clean. It weighs just over five pounds.

It easily converts into a handheld — just press a button! (Photo: Dyson)

But wait, there's more: The vac comes with over $75 worth of free tools when you purchase. You can select either a carry-and-clean kit, which will make organizing your brushes and other knickknacks easy-peasy, or a furniture kit that includes two extra brushes for making quick work of your couch, mattress and more.

“I bought this vacuum about three weeks ago and I can’t put it down!” one Dyson shopper gleefully reported. “So easy to use I should have bought it sooner. Never liked vacuuming until I made this purchase. I would highly recommend this to anyone.”

A dog owner agreed: “Not to be dramatic, but this vacuum has literally changed my life. ... This vacuum is lightweight, powerful, quiet and easily transitions from my rugs to my hardwood floors. It has turned an hourlong, weekly chore that left me frustrated and sweaty into a daily 15-minute cleanup. Cannot recommend enough! Totally worth it.”

$250 $350 at Dyson

Perfect for hard floors. (Photo: Dyson)

Conversely, if you need a vac for an everyday clean — or if your home is mostly hard floors — the Dyson V8 Fluffy is an excellent fit.

The secret is in the brush — it's made with a soft woven nylon and anti-static fiber, which is gentle on hard floors and tough on dirt, hair, grime and whatever else it encounters in its path. It can run for 40 blissful minutes, and has two power modes to handle any job.

It comes with plenty of accouterments too, like a mini motorized tool, a soft dusting brush and a combination tool. It easily transforms into a handheld for above-the-ground cleans (perfect for getting out all that sand in the crevices of your stairs).

"I bought this about a month ago and have not stopped vacuuming because I love it so much," one shopper noted. "Regular high suction works great for everyday. I have two toddlers who leave crumbs everywhere and now I don’t stress about them making a mess. Cordless is truly life-changing."

It's so heavy-duty, it even works in warehouses!

Shared a shopper: "We use this vacuum at work and it tackles a warehouse office environment with a vengeance! It picks up all the little warehouse dust and grime from our welcome mat without batting an eye. We are close to a freeway so we have a boat load of freeway grime as well and this vacuum picks it up like it's no big deal! Love this vacuum!"

In short: "If this vacuum was alive, I would marry it. I have never loved a vacuum so much!!!"

$300 $400 at Dyson

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

